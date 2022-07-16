Search icon
Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Significance, date, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

The devotees of Lord Ganesha worship the Lord and observe a day-long fast on this day. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: dna webdek |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

File Photo

The Sakashti Chaturthi is being observed today (July 16, 2022) which is the Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) Chaturthi Tithi. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or full moon during Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi. 

The devotees of Lord Ganesha worship the Lord and observe a day-long fast on this day. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night. Notably, each Sakashti Chaturthi has a different name and significance. The one today, in the month of Shravan, is called Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date 

In 2022, the Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on July 16, 2022.

Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi timings 

The Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect from 1:27 pm today till 10:49 am tomorrow. 

Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Chandrodaya time

The Chandrodaya or moonrise time is 9:49 pm (IST) 

Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat significance 

Sankashti means deliverance during troubled times, hence, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as he has been symbolised as the remover of all obstacles. It is believed that observing this fast wades away all the obstacles from one’s life.

Gajanana Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat vidhi 

The day begins with a holy bath and worship of Lord Ganesha. The devotees then observe a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk. Devotees can eat satvik food like sabudana khichadi, potato, and peanuts during the fast. Devotees also perform dhyana for Lord Ganesha and seek blessings from him. They break their fast after the moon sighting.

