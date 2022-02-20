From ‘whole grains’ to ‘leafy vegetables’: Foods to consume if you have high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in large quantities in the blood. Unhealthy cholesterol raises the chance of health problems such as stroke and cardiovascular disease, among others. The dangerous rise in cholesterol levels can be controlled by your diet and what you eat.

Cholesterol is a vital component of every cell in the body, providing strength and flexibility to cell membranes. Excess of everything, however, is harmful to one's health. Here's a list of foods to include if you want to keep your cholesterol levels in check.

-Legumes

Beans, peas, and lentils are among the legumes, sometimes known as pulses, a group of plant foods.

Fiber, minerals, and protein are abundant in legumes. Legumes can help lower your risk of heart disease by replacing refined grains and processed meats in your diet.

-Avocados

They're high in monounsaturated fats and fibre, which help lower bad LDL cholesterol and raise good HDL cholesterol.

-Nuts

Monounsaturated fats are abundant in them. Walnuts are also high in omega-3 fatty acids from plants, a form of polyunsaturated fat linked to heart health.

-Whole grains

Whole grains have more vitamins, minerals, plant components, and fibre than processed grains since all sections of the grain are intact.

-Fruits and Berries

Soluble fibre is abundant in many fruits, which aids in cholesterol reduction. It accomplishes this by encouraging your body to eliminate cholesterol and preventing your liver from making it. Pectin, a type of soluble fibre, can reduce cholesterol by up to 10%. Apples, grapes, citrus fruits, and strawberries are among the fruits that contain it. Fruit also includes bioactive substances that, due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can help prevent heart disease and other chronic diseases.

Note: Cholesterol levels that are too high are a key cause of heart disease. Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by including specific items in your diet. Increasing your intake of these items will help you maintain a balanced diet and a healthy heart. You can also use strategies like mindful eating to ensure that you're enjoying your meal and not overindulging.