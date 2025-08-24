Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

Discover 5 celebrity-approved diet secrets for a healthy lifestyle. From Alia Bhatt’s lemon water detox to Kareena Kapoor’s home-cooked meals, Virat Kohli’s plant-based diet, Deepika Padukone’s portion control, and Shilpa Shetty’s superfoods, simple habits for long-term wellness.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle
When it comes to fitness and wellness, celebrities often set the benchmark with their disciplined routines and mindful eating habits. Many stars follow diet secrets that not only keep them looking their best but also promote long-term health. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are five celebrity-approved diet secrets you can try incorporating into your lifestyle.

Start the day with warm water and lemon - Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt swears by beginning her day with warm water mixed with lemon. This simple ritual helps detoxify the body, boosts metabolism, and aids digestion. It’s a refreshing start that sets the tone for a healthy day.

Balanced home-cooked meals - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is known for her love of ghar ka khana (home-cooked food). From dal, rice, and chapati to seasonal vegetables, she believes in balanced meals that provide the body with essential nutrients. Her diet proves that you don’t need fad diets to stay fit; consistency is key.

Plant-based eating - Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli has embraced a primarily plant-based diet, focusing on vegetables, fruits, and plant proteins. This shift has improved his energy levels and fitness, highlighting the benefits of eating clean and cutting back on processed foods.

Portion control - Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone doesn’t believe in starving herself; instead, she practices portion control. She enjoys her favourite foods, but in moderation, proving that mindful eating is more sustainable than strict restrictions. This approach helps maintain balance while still satisfying cravings.

Hydration and superfoods - Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty emphasises drinking plenty of water throughout the day, along with including superfoods like flax seeds, chia seeds, and turmeric in her meals. Her diet focuses on boosting immunity, maintaining gut health, and staying energised.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

