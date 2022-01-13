From UV exposure to skin cancer: Three reasons why applying sunscreen in winters is important

Putting on a thick layer of sunscreen before going outside in the summer is a no-brainer. After all, the sun is at its most intense during the summer months, not to mention the dehydrating effect of the heat. As a result, everyone knows that in the summer, a moisturiser with an SPF of at least 15 is necessary.

But did you know that applying a thick coating of sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher is also required in the winter? In fact, using a thick, creamy moisturiser followed by sunscreen should be part of your winter skincare routine on a daily basis.

Indoor lights also cause UV exposure

During the winter, there may be less sunlight, necessitating the usage of more electric lights. But did you know that UV rays are also emitted by ambient, blue, and infrared lights? Increased UV exposure can also harm the skin and raise the risk of skin cancer. Even if you're staying indoors throughout the winter, it's crucial to apply a layer of sunscreen.

Sunscreen wears off faster during winters

You might imagine that sweating makes sunscreen last less in the summer, but the problem exists all year. Winter winds and sudden rains can quickly erode the layer of sunscreen you apply in the morning, and the lack of moisture in the air makes your skin feel even dry. This necessitates the use of sunscreen on a regular basis during the winter.

Cancer risks don’t go down in winter

Even if there is less sunshine in the winter, solar damage can still develop. During the winter, UV ray exposure is substantially higher, increasing the risk of sunburns and spots, as well as possibly increasing the risk of skin cancer. Melanoma, the worst form of skin cancer, is especially connected to UV exposure. Applying a strong coating of sunscreen can significantly lessen these dangers.