From utility to visual appeal: How modern marketing has evolved into an aesthetic-driven consumer experience

Aesthetics and visual appeal now play a major role in marketing, with consumers choosing brands for identity, emotion and social validation beyond just price or quality.

“The art that is frankly decorative is the art to live with.”

Oscar Wilde

Out of the varied pursuits of man, beauty has ever been most faithfully chased and the most cruelly elusive a horizon that recedes with every step toward it yet compels the traveller onward all the same. Since the evolution of mankind and civilisation, human beings have strived to fulfil their needs using the resources available to them. Over centuries, society evolved from simple consumption patterns to highly niche and identity-driven preferences. Marketing too has undergone several revolutions, not only in the products and services being offered but also in the ways they are presented to consumers.

The Digital Revolution in Consumerism:

One of the biggest turning points in modern marketing has been the rise of digital technology. From traditional brick-and-mortar shopping to click-and-mortar retail, consumer behaviour has transformed dramatically. Artificial intelligence, social commerce, mobile shopping, and the metaverse now shape the modern retail ecosystem.

Yet amid algorithms, metrics, and personalised recommendations, one timeless element has quietly regained importance: beauty. Aestheticism in marketing is no longer a passing trend; it has become central to how consumers perceive and choose brands.

Consumers No Longer Buy Just for Utility:

Gone are the days when price and quality alone determined purchasing decisions. Modern consumers increasingly buy for identity, emotional gratification, and social validation. In an age flooded with endless options, products are expected to reflect lifestyles and aspirations.

Generation Z, in particular, is heavily influenced by social media. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have reshaped consumer psychology, turning products into social symbols. Cafés are chosen for ambience, skincare for shelf appeal, and technology products for their visual harmony and lifestyle fit.

The Rise of Aesthetic Marketing:

The idea of aestheticism dates back to the 19th century and Oscar Wilde’s belief that beauty itself holds value beyond utility. Today, that philosophy has expanded into branding, packaging, retail spaces, and digital experiences. Visual appeal is no longer just packaging; it is often the first and strongest argument a brand makes. Companies increasingly design products and experiences to appear “aesthetic,” recognising that appearance strongly influences perception and desirability.

Global Brands Leading the Trend:

Several global and Indian brands have successfully embraced aesthetics-driven marketing. Apple transformed minimalism into a powerful identity. Glossier built a pastel-toned digital-native ecosystem, while Airbnb rewards visually attractive, “Instagrammable” spaces.

Indian brands such as Forest Essentials, Qua, and Re-Ceremonial combine traditional Indian aesthetics with aspirational experiences. D2C brands like boAt and The Souled Store use visually dynamic branding to connect with younger consumers. Similarly, cafés, boutique hotels, and lifestyle restaurants now depend heavily on ambience and “photo-worthiness,” turning customers into active promoters through social media sharing.

Fashion, Identity and Cultural Capital:

The fashion industry also demonstrates the growing importance of aesthetics. Brands like Sabyasachi blend heritage craftsmanship with cinematic storytelling, transforming aesthetics into cultural capital. Weddings today are increasingly curated for digital visibility, where décor and visual coherence carry social significance. In the modern attention economy, visibility itself has become a form of currency. Products are expected to fit curated lifestyles and communicate aspiration, class, and belonging.

The Ethical Questions Around Aestheticism

The rise of aesthetic marketing also raises important ethical concerns. Does beauty now overshadow substance? Can visual appeal manipulate consumers into valuing appearance over quality? Many industries increasingly blur the line between authentic value and manufactured desirability. There is also concern that narrow definitions of beauty can marginalise people across class, ethnicity, body type, and economic backgrounds. Brands, therefore, face the challenge of making aesthetics more inclusive and representative, ensuring beauty is not reduced to exclusivity.

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Beauty Is Here to Stay:

The rise of aestheticism in marketing represents a broader human desire for meaningful and emotionally rich experiences. Beauty in commerce is no longer a luxury but an expectation that shapes how consumers interact with brands.

In a hyper-digital world crowded with endless choices, aesthetics simplify decision-making through emotional resonance. Beauty transforms ordinary consumption into a memorable experience. Today, beauty in marketing is no longer merely decorative it is cultural, strategic, performative and profoundly economic.