From using clay mask to exfoliating: Easy ways to get glowing skin this monsoon season

Even while Delhi residents may be hoping against hope that the monsoon rains will provide some relief from the heat, the season's characteristic humidity has already taken hold. High temperatures and humidity can make you feel uneasy and make you ill, but they can also be terrible for the condition of your skin. In addition to those with oily skin, this time of year is also troublesome for those with dry and combination skin, with breakouts and acne taking centre stage.

Here are some tips you can try to have glowing skin this monsoon season:

-Use soap-free cleansers

Cleansers without soap are mild and do not damage the skin's natural oils, which are crucial in every season. During the monsoon season, switch to a face wash without soap to remove grime and oil without drying out your skin, regardless of your skin type. Keep in mind that 2-3 times a day is sufficient to wash your face; even if it feels oily. Over washing will increase the production of sebum, which will result in clogged pores and breakouts.

-Exfoliate

Your monsoon skin care regimen should include regular exfoliation. It makes the skin glow and aids in the removal of dead skin cells. Scrubbing your skin two to three times a week also improves blood flow, which aids in the removal of toxins. Your skincare products will be better absorbed once the layer of dead skin cells has been removed.

-Apply clay mask

It becomes more challenging to control extra oil during the summer and monsoon seasons. This can be attributed to the excessive humidity levels. Use a face mask at least twice a week in addition to following a standard skincare regimen. To absorb all the extra oil and prevent oiliness, use a clay mask in your monsoon skin care regimen.

-Include Vitamin C

Powerful antioxidants like vitamin C prevent illnesses and skin conditions. It helps you fight infections and strengthens your immune system. To fight infections, it is advised to include include foods high in vitamin C in your diet. To improve your consumption of vitamin C, consume orange juice and other citrus fruits.

Before applying anything on your face, it is advised that you perform a patch test. You should also get tested for allergies before eating any of the culinary items indicated above, including fruits.