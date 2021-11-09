From travelling to photography: The rampage of success of Gaurav Chauhan

“Those who understand the value of constant hard work can achieve anything and everything in life.”

This statement is perfectly suitable for the young entrepreneur Gaurav Chauhan. He started his journey years back when he established his first business named Krishna Travels. The company deals in national and international travel packages. After that, he jumped into the world of photography and rewrite the definition of fashion photography with his awesome clicks. Meanwhile, he also established a wedding photography platform named wedding chimes.

Gaurav didn't stop here and after wedding chimes, he comes up with an NGO for animals. Are you also curious to explore the journey of this miraculous man? Yes, of course. So here we will try to understand all the aspects of his journey so far in a detailed manner. Here we go!!

What makes Krishna different from any other travelling platform?

When you search for a travelling platform then no doubt you will get a big list. In India at present several International and national brands are active in the world of travel. But Gaurav is a visionary man he established Krishna as per the customised needs of the native travellers. It is a one-stop travel destination as it offers international tour packages, domestic tour packages, railway and bus ticket bookings as well as flight tickets at a huge discount. Krishna Travels was the first successful business venture by Gaurav.

A huge influence in the world of Photography

After having a successful rampage in the travelling sector, Gaurav decided to make a mark in the world of photography by launching Gaurav Chauhan photography. Under this platform, he strengthened his image as a fashion photographer with a specialisation in wedding photography. He also has great catalogues as a product and kids photographer. The quick success in the wedding photography segment encourages him to establish a new platform named Wedding Chimes which is completely dedicated to wedding photography.

After becoming a big name in the world of photography, Gaurav still has the same enthusiasm to learn new things as one can see in a teenager; and this is the key to his success. Despite having huge success in the glamour world Gaurav is still as humble and as polite as a small kid. The success never got over his head and this man is still connected with the roots. This quality makes him a successful human being which can be the main reason for his constant progress in professional and personal life.

A crazy animal lover

Besides photography the biggest passion of Gaurav is animals. Yes, he is a die-heart animal lover. Whenever he saw hungry animals on the streets he felt so bad about them and use to feed them on his own. This childhood behaviour of Gaurav forced him to do something for the animals and he started PET HELPOST to feed and help street animals. It is a non-profit organisation that welcomes all those people who are passionate about animals and have unconditional love and care for the most naive creatures of the earth.

All these qualities of Gaurav not only makes him a successful entrepreneur but also a wonderful human being. He says- “I just follow my heart and the rest is the grace of God” In the upcoming years if you came to know about any new startup by Gaurav Chauhan then don’t get surprised because he is a constant seeker who never gets satisfied with something. This constant hunger makes him one of the most incredible young entrepreneurs in the country and we wish him all success in life.

-Brand Desk Content