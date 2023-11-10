From the Himalayas to Your Plate: The Story of Nepal Foods

Based in Hounslow, England, this brand has focused on offering traditional Nepalese products, bridging the gap for Nepali expatriates and introducing the cuisine to a broader international audience.

Established in 2018 by Bikash Nepal, Nepal Foods has become a popular choice for those seeking Nepalese flavors in the UK and parts of Europe. Based in Hounslow, England, this brand has focused on offering traditional Nepalese products, bridging the gap for Nepali expatriates and introducing the cuisine to a broader international audience.

The venture, Nepal Foods, was born out of the necessity to address the lack of premium Nepalese food products in the market. Initially offering 30 products, the brand has rapidly expanded its selection to include 300 items, ranging from snacks, pickles, lentils, flour, beans, tea, sweets, fruit juices, to sauces, and frozen delights like Paratha, samosa, spring rolls, and the particularly popular frozen momo, embraced by Nepali, Indian, and international consumers.

Bikash Nepal, the founder of Nepal Foods, shared his commitment to the brand, saying, "Our journey began with a simple goal: to share the flavors of Nepal with the world. We've seen an incredible response from our customers, and it's heartwarming to see people relishing the tastes of home, no matter where they are."

Born in Nepal, Bikash Nepal received his primary education there, followed by a bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University. His academic journey led him to the UK, where he earned an MBA from the University of Wales. After completing his studies, Bikash initiated his career, initially serving as a sales advisor at British Gas and later working as a heating sales advisor for four years.

“Before establishing the company, I initiated extensive research into product packaging, sourcing high-quality ingredients, and understanding the intricacies of import-export processes and regulatory compliances. I also visited different parts of Nepal to conduct extensive research into Nepal's culinary practices,” shared Bikash Nepal, reflecting on the challenges before venturing into Nepal Foods.

Nepal Foods' products are now available in 25 countries, with Japan as their next target market for expansion. The goal is to make the flavors of Nepal more accessible globally.

In addition to their food products, Nepal Foods has established the Nepal Food Foundation, a charity foundation launched in the UK Parliament's House of Commons in 2021. This foundation reflects their commitment to supporting the farmers who grow the crops and spices used in their products.

Nepal Foods is not just about serving Himalayan cuisine; they are also focused on giving back to the community and preserving the flavors of Nepal. Through their expansion efforts and dedication to quality, Nepal Foods received the Best Nationwide Nepalese Food Supplier 2021 award from the Greater London Enterprise Awards.