From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness

Singer Neha Bhasin revealed how switching to a ketogenic diet on her psychiatrist’s advice helped her deal with anxiety, panic episodes, and weight gain caused by medication. While her story is inspiring, experts say such diets should always be followed under medical supervision.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
Neha Bhasin’s transformation with keto

Popular singer Neha Bhasin recently shared how the ketogenic (keto) diet became a turning point in her mental health journey. She revealed that medication for her condition had caused significant weight gain, leaving her feeling low and anxious. On her psychiatrist’s recommendation, she decided to try keto, a diet high in healthy fats and proteins but very low in carbohydrates.

Neha explained that this shift not only helped her lose the extra kilos but also reduced anxiety and panic episodes. She said she felt more energetic, calmer, and mentally stronger after her body adapted to burning fat for fuel instead of carbs. Importantly, the singer highlighted that she followed this diet under medical guidance, not as a random trend.

ALSO READ: Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

What experts say about keto and mental health

Neha Bhasin's story adds to growing curiosity about how food can affect the mind. Some early studies suggest that keto may improve brain function by reducing inflammation and stabilising energy levels, which could benefit people with mood or anxiety issues. However, experts caution that the evidence is still limited and the diet may not work the same way for everyone.

Doctors also warn that going keto without guidance can cause nutrient imbalances or side effects. That’s why specialists advise anyone considering such a diet to consult their psychiatrist or a qualified nutritionist first.

Neha’s openness has sparked meaningful conversations around the link between food and mental well-being, showing that with the right support, lifestyle changes can become powerful tools for healing.

