From sniffing oil to eating bugs: 5 viral celebrity weight loss hacks that will leave you stunned

Try these weight loss hacks by movie stars (File photo)

Celebrities and movie stars often have to adapt to drastic diets and rigorous workout routines for their extreme body transformations in movies. Actors, while getting into their character, often try to lose weight as fast as they can for their shoots.

Now, some movie stars and celebrities have revealed their crazy weight loss life hacks which made them lose inches and fat across their body in an attempt to get fit and ready for their upcoming movies. Here are some of the craziest weight loss hacks by movie stars and celebs.

Jennifer Lopez sniffs oil

One way how Jennifer Lopez maintains her figure is by taking whiffs of grapefruit oil, which has a really pungent smell. Lopez says this suppresses her appetite and helps her maintain her trim figure in the long run.

Angelina Jolie eats bugs

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie revealed years ago that she eats several bugs like crickets and tarantulas as sources of proteins and nutrients, saying that these can be a healthier alternative to meats in your daily diet.

Kylie Minogue’s one-grape diet

Australian singer Kylie Minogue revealed that she maintains her slim frame by having exactly one grape before every meal. As crazy as it sounds, she said that the grape method has helped her lower her fat intake in her daily diet.

Matthew McConaughey’s toothbrush hack

Matthew McConaughey says that a simple dental hygiene hack helps him control his diet and stay trimmed. He said that he often carries toothbrushes to restaurants when he goes out to eat so that he can brush his teeth immediately after his meal, which suppresses his caloric intake.

Heidi Klum’s Epsom salt hack

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Heidi Klum reportedly soaks herself in a back containing Epson salts before any red carpet event, since it helps her reduce her bloating and get rid of toxins in her body.

READ | Balenciaga child porn row: Why Kim Kardashian is under fire in ad photoshoot controversy