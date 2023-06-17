From snail facial to snake massage: 6 bizarre beauty treatments

Image: @kimkardashian/ Instagram

From vampire facials to snake massages, there are many bizarre beauty treatments that are done globally and recognised as beneficial for the face and complexion. But there are enough people out there who are prepared to do whatever it takes to reach that elixir of youth. Are you one of them? We have listed here a number of bizarre beauty treatments which are actually followed across the globe.

6 bizarre beauty treatments followed across the world

Snails facials: A bunch of snails are left on your face. and the mucous produced by them actually helps in reducing wrinkles and tightening the skin.

Slap Facial: This beauty trend is known in Korea, where after completing their regular skincare procedure, customers often get their faces slapped at least 50 times to stimulate blood flow and firm up facial muscles.

Vampire facial: Microdermabrasion is used as the first step in the treatment, followed by the application of platelet-rich plasma to the skin. Growth factors are abundant in platelets and support cell turnover. In addition, it boosts the amount of elastin and collagen in the skin and has moisturising and antioxidant effects.

Cryotherapy: Cryotherapy is a treatment when the body is exposed to extreme cold to freeze water and destroys abnormal tissue. The therapy includes treatments like cold showers, ice packs, cool-air body champers, and total body immersion in icy cold water. The tissues of the body are exposed to cold temperatures for therapeutic reasons.

Bird poop facial: The faeces of the Japanese bush warbler bird is gathered. The bird excrement is collected and sanitised under UV light after being fed a meal of organic seeds. It is then pounded into a fine powder, dried, and applied as a face mask after being diluted with water. It is bursting with enzymes and urea, which break down the skin to provide a rich glow.

Snake massages: Three to four snakes, which peacefully move around the client's body and wrap around the client's back, arms, feet, head, and neck during each session. It is comforting to feel the snakes' weight and writhing movements. It is well recognised to lower blood pressure and enhance blood flow, both of which loosen up the body's muscles.