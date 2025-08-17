From Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Indian celebrities who owns luxurious houses in London

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and more own luxurious homes in London. These properties reflect their love for the city’s lifestyle.

Many Bollywood stars are known for their luxurious lifestyles, from owning grand homes to swanky cars. Some even have properties overseas, particularly in London, a favourite destination among Indian film stars. Let's take a look at Bollywood celebrities who have made London their second home.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan own a luxury apartment in Central London’s Park Lane, one of the most prestigious addresses in the city. Reportedly, his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, attended school in London, which is believed to be one reason behind this investment.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja own a beautiful apartment in the trendy Notting Hill area. Sonam often shares glimpses of her London home on social media, showcasing cosy interiors and a warm, homely vibe.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are also proud owners of a luxurious London property. Their lavish five-bedroom mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, is named 'Raj Mahal.'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn also own a premium property in London. Reports suggest that their bungalow, located in the Park Lane area, is worth approximately Rs 54 crore. They spend family time in London, especially during school breaks with their children.

