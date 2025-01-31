Valentine's Day week starts with Rose Day on February 7, and ends on February 14 on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Week is a time of love, romance, and heartfelt expressions. Spanning from February 7 to February 14, each day of this week carries its own significance, allowing people to celebrate love in different forms. Here’s what each day of Valentine's Week represents:

February 7 – Rose Day

Roses have symbolised love for centuries, making Rose Day the perfect start to Valentine's Week. Couples exchange roses as a token of their affection, with red roses symbolising deep love and passion. Other colours, such as yellow for friendship and pink for admiration, also find their place in the celebration.

February 8 – Propose Day

Propose Day offers the perfect opportunity for people to confess their love and take relationships to the next level. Whether it’s a heartfelt confession or a marriage proposal, this day is all about making romantic commitments.

February 9 – Chocolate Day

Sweetness fills the air on Chocolate Day, as couples express their love by gifting chocolates. The act of sharing chocolates symbolises happiness and strengthens bonds between loved ones.

February 10 – Teddy Day

Teddy bears represent warmth, comfort, and affection. Gifting a teddy bear on this day is a cute way to remind someone of your love, especially for those who find it difficult to express their feelings in words.

February 11 – Promise Day

Love is built on trust and commitment, making Promise Day a significant part of Valentine's Week. Couples make heartfelt promises to support and stand by each other through all of life’s ups and downs.

February 12 – Hug Day

A hug is a simple yet powerful expression of love. On Hug Day, people embrace their loved ones to offer comfort and show how much they care, making it a day of warmth and reassurance.

February 13 – Kiss Day

Kiss Day signifies the deep affection and closeness between partners. A kiss is an intimate expression of love and is often considered a way to strengthen emotional connections.

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

The grand finale of Valentine’s Week, Valentine’s Day is celebrated as the ultimate day of love. People express their emotions through gifts, romantic gestures, and heartfelt messages, making it a day of joy and togetherness.

