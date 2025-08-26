Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

Gen-Z actors are redefining Bollywood with fresh youthful energy and classic charm. Let's know about six exciting new duos that are set to shine and captivate audiences in 2025.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
New-age actors have taken over the screens with fresh pairs moulding the future of Bollywood. Combining Gen-Z appeal with old-school Bollywood charm, these exciting team-ups are rewriting the playbook of Indian entertainment.

Untitled-design-1

Rohit Saraf - Sanya Malhotra: Rohit and Sanya are coming on-screen for the first time in the upcoming lighthearted rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s motion poster, giving a heartwarming peek into Rohit and Sanya’s bubbly rapport. Considering that both actors carry strong individual energies on-screen, it would be a treat to watch their energies collide.

Untitled-design-2

Agastya Nanda - Simar Bhatia: Agastya and Simar have joined forces for Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar, and promises to showcase both talents in intriguing avatars.

Untitled-design-3

Vedang Raina - Sharvari Wagh: Vedang has teamed up with Munjya fame Sharvari for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled project is poised to give a different take on romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in exciting outings.

Untitled-design-4

Sahher Bambba - Lakshya: Sahher Bambba and Lakshya are one of the most exciting pairs, who are coming up together in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix release. While the actress brings a sense of feminine softness to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who dives into dramatic action with filmy drama.

Untitled-design-5

Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sreeleela: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are anticipated to come together in Diler. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a sports drama, and it has already ignited anticipation among audiences to see the fresh on-screen pair.

Untitled-design-6

Janhvi Kapoor - Sidharth Malhotra: Audiences are excited to see Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance. The film’s trailer and songs have attracted the audience’s attention for all the right reasons, paving the way for the film’s big release!

Which of the new on-screen duos are you excited to watch?

