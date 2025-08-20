From Ranveer Singh's beard ritual to Kartik Aaryan's face packs, 5 Bollywood men and their grooming secrets

Bollywood’s leading men prove that grooming doesn’t have to be complicated. Sunscreen, natural masks, and daily hydration are their trusted secrets; easy hacks anyone can follow.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh swears by a clean and nourished beard. He uses beard shampoo to keep it fresh and follows up with beard oil to lock in softness and shine. A regular cleansing routine ensures his skin underneath stays healthy too, proving grooming is more than just style, it’s maintenance.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, known for his boy-next-door charm, swears by face masks and even homemade face packs. He uses them regularly to keep his skin soft, fresh, and glowing. It’s his way of balancing a busy lifestyle with simple skincare that actually works.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor believes that neat edges make all the difference. He always keeps a trimmer handy to touch up his beard lines, ensuring they look sharp and defined. His tip is simple: small, frequent trims keep you looking effortlessly polished without much effort.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a big believer in skin protection. He never steps out without applying sunscreen, often going for SPF 50 to guard against sun damage. For him, it’s the easiest anti-aging trick—keeping skin healthy, youthful, and safe from harsh UV rays.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan keeps it clean and simple with consistency. His go-to routine is washing his face twice daily and always moisturising afterward. This basic habit keeps his skin clear, hydrated, and ready for the camera without relying on complex regimens.