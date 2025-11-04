FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut: Celebrity-approved street food joints from vada pav to pani puri

Take a look at some Bollywood stars who share their favourite Mumbai street food, from spicy Vada Pav to tangy Pani Puri, proving their love for Mumbai’s street flavours.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

From Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut: Celebrity-approved street food joints from vada pav to pani puri
For every Mumbaikar, Mumbai street food is not just a meal, it’s an emotion. From Pani Puri to iconic Vada Pav, Mumbai’s street food culture defines its charm. Even Bollywood celebrities, who are often known for their strict diets and fitness routines, can’t resist indulging in the city’s tempting treats. Let’s take a delicious dive into the favourite street food spots of your beloved Bollywood stars.

Kangana Ranaut’s favourite Vada Pav Near Mithibai College

In an interview, Kangana Ranaut fondly mentioned her love for Mumbai’s unbeatable Vada Pav. Her favourite spot was the famous stall near Mithibai College in Vile Parle. She enjoys her Vada Pav with spicy green chillies and a sprinkle of red masala.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s go-to Kala Pav Bhaji

Dhadak 2-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also can’t get enough of the street food around Mithibai College. Along with the classic Vada Pav, he swears by the taste of Kala Pav Bhaji, a dark, spicy version of the classic dish that’s loved by locals.

Raghav Juyal enjoys fruit cream at Haji Ali

Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal, while reminiscing about his early Mumbai days, shared that fruit cream at Haji Ali remains his all-time favourite. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite bread pakoda

King Khan's favourite snack is simple and nostalgic: Bread Pakoda with chutney. Shah Rukh once mentioned that during his struggling days in Mumbai, this deep-fried snack was his go-to comfort food.

Madhuri Dixit’s love for Vada Pav outside Kirti College

Madhuri Dixit can’t resist the city’s favourite snack, the Vada Pav, outside Kirti College in Dadar. The stall is so iconic that even stars like Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam, and Sushmita Sen are known to frequent it.

ALSO READ: 5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home

Sonam Kapoor’s favourite Pav Bhaji at Amar Juice Centre

Sonam Kapoor swears by the Pav Bhaji at Amar Juice Centre in Vile Parle and loves visiting Mohammed Ali Road during Ramzan for mouthwatering kebabs and desserts.

Katrina Kaif’s indulgence Paya with Kadak Pav

Katrina Kaif admits she has a soft spot for hearty dishes like Paya with Kadak Pav. In an interview, she shared how much she loves Mumbai’s street food, especially spicy, meaty preparations found in areas like Mahim and Juhu.

Ranbir Kapoor’s top pick is Aloo Bhajiya Pav

While many celebs love Vada Pav, Ranbir Kapoor prefers Aloo Bhajiya Pav, crispy potato fritters sandwiched between bread. He revealed in an interview that it’s his favourite street food whenever he’s shooting at Film City.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
