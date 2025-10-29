FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Nuremberg to Modern Masterpieces: 6 courtroom dramas every movie buff must watch

Courtroom dramas explore the clash between truth, morality, and justice. Classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, Shahid, A Few Good Men, Jolly LLB, 12 Angry Men, and the upcoming Nuremberg redefine justice on screen. These films highlight courage, empathy, and ethical dilemmas in the pursuit of truth.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

From Nuremberg to Modern Masterpieces: 6 courtroom dramas every movie buff must watch
Courtroom dramas have been exploring diminishing lines between truth and morality for centuries. From tense cross-examination to plot-twisting closing arguments, these films show that justice is never really simple. It’s a clash of ideals, ethics, and truth. This genre has captured the relentless pressure of the courtroom, where everything means life and death. Now, an upcoming film, Nuremberg, a gripping drama, revisits one of history’s most defining trials.

Here are a few courtroom dramas that redefined justice on screen, and why Nuremberg is poised to stand among these legendary films:

1. Nuremberg

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T131209-331

In the wake of World War 2, Nuremberg takes the audience through the historic trials that brought Nazi leaders before the world’s judgment, changing the meaning of justice. Directed by James Vanderbilt and starring Rami Malek, Russell Crowe, and Michael Shannon, the film moves beyond courtroom proceedings to confront the moral weight of truth. Nuremberg explores what justice truly needs - courage, empathy and the strength to face humanity’s
darkest truth. Step into history and witness the battle for justice like never before with Nuremberg, only in theatres from November 7th, presented by PVR INOX Pictures!

2. To Kill a Mockingbird

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T131503-260

A classic English-language courtroom drama, To Kill a Mockingbird tells the story of lawyer Atticus Finch defending an innocent Black man accused of a crime in the racially charged American South. The film shows how courage, integrity, and empathy in the courtroom can challenge prejudice and highlight the deeper meaning of justice.

3. Shahid

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T132227-291

Inspired by a true story, Shahid follows the journey of human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi, who stands up for justice in the face of immense social and political pressure. The film explores his transformation from a wrongfully accused youth to a fearless defender of the marginalised. Shahid reaffirms that the pursuit of justice often comes at a personal cost.

4. A Few Good Men

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T131536-332

A Few Good Men dives into the moral conflicts within the military justice system. The film follows a young Navy lawyer defending two Marines found guilty of murder, uncovering a deep criminal web of power and corruption. With brilliant courtroom exchanges, it reveals how the actual truth can challenge authority.

5. Jolly LLB

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T131859-298

A mind-blowing classic from Bollywood takes the courtroom out of elite legal circles and into everyday life. It takes us through the life of a small-town lawyer rather than high-profile cases and blends humour with sincerity, emphasising systemic injustices which is relatable to every individual in India.

6. 12 Angry Men

H3-N2-virus-2025-10-29-T132142-285

A timeless classic,12 Angry Men takes away courtroom theatrics to point out what happens behind closed doors. The film follows twelve jurors tasked with deciding the destiny of a man accused of murder, exploring the different emotions that a man goes through. Gripping tension and sharp dialogue, it reveals that justice is delivered in the hearts and minds of those who must
choose.

