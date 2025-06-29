Known for their extravagant lifestyle and majestic fashion choices, the richest family in India made an opulent entry in their beautiful traditional attire at the wedding.

The Ambani family recently attended tennis champion Mudit Dani’s wedding in Mumbai and caught everyone's attention. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were accompanied by sons Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant and grandchildren. Known for their extravagant lifestyle and majestic fashion choices, the richest family in India made an opulent entry in their beautiful traditional attire at the wedding.

An Instagram page dedicated only to Ambani's updates dropped stunning pictures from the event, where the Ambani family exuded elegance in their ethnic outfits.

Let's decode their looks

Nita Ambani

The Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and a prominent philanthropist, Nita Ambani, is known for her love for sarees. In a bright orange bandhani saree with golden zari embroidery, Nita Ambani demonstrated how to elevate traditional fabrics with modern glam. She paired it with a matching 'band gala' backless blouse.

As an accessory, she wore a pearl necklace, with a huge canter pendant, studded with diamonds and diamond earrings.

For hair and make-up, she went with a soft base, well-defined eyes with subtle eyeliner, a small bindi and nude matte lipstick. Her hair was neatly side-parted in a low bun.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant opted for a modern Indian look with a beige cropped blouse, heavily embroidered with sequins and fine detailing, which she paired with flowing palazzo pants. She chose an emerald choker, soft base, nude lips and centre-parted tresses.

Mukesh, Anant, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani chose a striking navy blue kurta and paired it with a Nehru jacket. Akash Ambani opted for a vibrant orange kurta with tiny polka dot details. Anant Ambani wore a blue silk kurta with a sequenced-detailed half jacket.

