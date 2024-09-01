Twitter
Lifestyle

From Nita Ambani, Lauren Sanchez to Priscilla Chan: Meet wives, girlfriends of the world's top billionaires

Here’s a glimpse into the lives of some of the world's wealthiest individuals and the extraordinary women by their sides.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

From Nita Ambani, Lauren Sanchez to Priscilla Chan: Meet wives, girlfriends of the world's top billionaires
The lives of billionaires often captivate our imagination, not just for their immense wealth but also for their intriguing personal relationships. While some billionaires face challenges in their love lives, others have found lasting love with remarkable partners. Here’s a glimpse into the lives of some of the world's wealthiest individuals and the extraordinary women by their sides.

1. Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person and the chairman of Reliance Industries, is a force in her own right. With a net worth of $115.5 billion, Mukesh Ambani leads one of India’s largest conglomerates, and Nita plays a crucial role as a businesswoman and philanthropist. As a director at Reliance Industries, she significantly contributes to the company’s vision and philanthropic endeavors, cementing her status as a prominent figure in both business and social spheres.

2. Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez is not just any partner of a billionaire; she is an accomplished news reporter who has captured the heart of Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $192 billion. After his high-profile marriage to MacKenzie Scott ended in 2019, Bezos found love again with Sanchez. The couple, who got engaged in May 2023, enjoys a steady relationship that highlights Sanchez's impressive career and public presence.

3. Helene Mercier Arnault

Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH and the third richest person globally with a net worth of $191 billion, is married to Helene Mercier Arnault, a renowned Canadian concert pianist. Since their marriage in 1991, Helene has been a key figure in Bernard’s life, contributing her own accomplishments in the world of music and adding a touch of elegance to their high-profile lifestyle.

4. Priscilla Chan

Priscilla Chan, married to Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stands out as a philanthropist and former pediatrician. With Zuckerberg being the fourth richest person, valued at $179.8 billion, Chan's work as a philanthropist and her commitment to public health reflect her significant impact. The couple, married since 2012, continues to influence the world through their charitable efforts.

5. Nikita Kahn

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and the fifth richest person with a net worth of $171.5 billion, is romantically linked with Nikita Kahn, a film producer and actress 47 years his junior. Despite the significant age gap, the couple’s relationship is notable for its stability and Kahn’s impressive achievements in the entertainment industry.

6. Astrid Menks

Warren Buffett, known for his investment prowess and net worth of $144.9 billion, is married to Astrid Menks, a former restaurant hostess. Since their marriage, Astrid has been a steadfast supporter of Buffett’s career. Buffett’s previous marriage to Susan Buffett lasted from 1952 to 2004, and Astrid’s role in his life highlights the personal stability that complements his professional success.

7. Lucinda Southworth

Lucinda Southworth, the wife of Larry Page, Google’s former CEO, is a distinguished research geneticist. With Page being the seventh richest person, valued at $137.1 billion, Southworth’s academic and professional achievements add a layer of intellectual richness to their partnership. Married since 2007, the couple shares a life enriched by both personal and professional success.

8. Lori Huang

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia and the 13th richest person with a net worth of $110.9 billion, is married to Lori Huang, his college sweetheart. A co-founder of the Lori Huang Foundation, Lori’s background in electrical engineering and her philanthropic efforts complement Huang’s significant achievements in technology.

9. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr, an Australian model and the wife of Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, is known for her groundbreaking career in modeling, including being the first Australian to model for Victoria’s Secret. Despite Spiegel’s relatively modest fortune of $2.6 billion, compared to other billionaires, Kerr’s prominence in the fashion world adds a glamorous touch to their relationship.

10. Salma Hayek

Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, is married to Hollywood actress Salma Hayek. Pinault, with an estimated wealth of $22.8 billion, is known for his leadership in the luxury goods industry. His marriage to Hayek, a globally recognized actress, underscores a high-profile union that blends business acumen with entertainment prestige.

 

 

 

 

