From make-up biz to showbiz - Journey of Ishika Taneja

Ishika Taneja, who holds a record for makeup in the Guinness Book of World Records, and was crowned as the Business Woman of the World at Miss World Tourism 2018 earlier this year, was in the Pink City on Wednesday for a store launch. While in Mumbai to expand her business, Ishika was recognised by the best of directors.“I went to Mumbai to expand my business of salons and there I was recognised by the best of directors, be it Madhur Bhandarkar or Vikram Bhatt and I got an opportunity to work with them. With that, India Bridal Fashion Week took note and gave me this platform,” she shared.

Ishika spoke about the movies she would want to do,“I want to do movies that are entertaining but convey a message for the audience on a lighter note. Movies, as a platform, are for the betterment of people’s lives without boring them. So, basically something that is commercial but can change lives in the best possible way.”

Ishika also shared her journey to the Miss World Tourism, “I broke my elbow right before the Miss world pageant so it was extremely difficult for me. I had also received a letter that I cannot participate. Sushma (Swaraj) ji was very kind and sweet to me and came to my rescue by sending a letter requesting my participation in the pageant. God was kind enough and I could go. I had a wonderful experience and with girls from 73 countries, I could learn about more cultures, and more personalities.”