From ‘low-calorie’ to ‘high-fibre’: Here are the benefits of eating popcorn

Will you agree that going to the movies or watching them at home isn't complete without popcorn? Popcorn is more than just a tasty treat; it's also high in fibre, antioxidants, and a number of other nutrients. The fluffy snack is not only tasty, but it also has health benefits. No, we're not talking about butter-and-salt popcorn or microwaveable popcorn; we're talking about plain popcorn. Continue reading to learn more about the advantages of this low-calorie snack.

High in vitamins and minerals:

One cup of air-popped popcorn has 26.3 mg of potassium, which can help balance fluids in the body and improve neuronal function, according to Insider. 0.26 mg iron, which is necessary for the formation of the oxygen-transporting portion of red blood cells. 0.25 mg zinc, which can help you feel better and improve your immune system. Magnesium (11.5 mg) is a mineral that supports bone, brain, and muscle health. 1 gramme of protein, which aids in muscular growth. 1 g of fibre, which is good for digestion.

Beneficial to the heart and intestines:

Did you know that popcorn is comprised entirely of whole grains? Whole grains include fibre, which helps to improve digestion, regulate bowel movements, and prevent constipation! Not only that, but a diet high in whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. According to an Insider report, it can help decrease cholesterol and enhance overall heart health.

Weight-loss friendly:

This low-calorie snack can assist you in your weight-loss efforts. The snack, which is naturally fat-free and sugar-free, can quickly fill you up. Make certain there is no butter or other additives in it.

Antioxidant-rich:

Popcorn is high in polyphenols, an antioxidant that aids in the battle against cancer-causing free radicals in our bodies. Polyphenols may be useful in the fight against cancer.