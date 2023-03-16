From lavish apartments to imported cars: Here are all the ultra-expensive things owned by TV actress Hina Khan

Hina Khan net worth: Lavish apartments to imported cars, expensive things owned by TV actress

Hina Khan, one of the top television actresses, has made a special place in the industry on the basis of her talent. Hina Khan is often in the headlines for her looks and style. Hina was born on October 2, 1986, in Srinagar, Hina studied MBA in Delhi. The TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' gave Hina popularity with the name Akshara and now she is also working in films, let's know after all, the actress is the owner of property worth crores.

Hina Khan's net worth

According to biooverview, Hina Khan's total assets are around 52 crores. Along with this, Hina Khan is one of the top-paid actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress earns around 35 lakhs in a month. Along with this, if we talk about per episode, then Hina Khan charges 2 lakhs for 1 episode. While his brand endorsement fee is one crore rupees.

Owner of luxurious cars and houses

Hina Khan has a flat in Mumbai where she lives with her entire family, her mother, father and brother. Talking about the car collection, the actress has luxury cars like Audi A4.

Journey from TV to films

Apart from TV, she is also a Bollywood actress and was seen in a Hindi film last year. Some actresses have huge fan followings in the television industry and Hina Khan is one of them. He has more than 14 million followers on Instagram. From 2013 to 2017, Eastern Eye selected her as the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. Apart from this, she comes in fourth place in the top 10 actresses of television.