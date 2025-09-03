Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Kiara Advani to Giorgia Andriani: 5 divas who aced best floral fashion moments this week

Bollywood divas are rocking the floral fashion trend with stunning interpretations, showcasing femininity, elegance, and charm through traditional Indian wear and contemporary Western styles with floral prints.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 06:19 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Kiara Advani to Giorgia Andriani: 5 divas who aced best floral fashion moments this week
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Floral fashion has made a triumphant return to the fashion scene, and our favourite Bollywood divas are leading the charge with their stunning interpretations of this timeless trend. From delicate botanical prints to bold blooming patterns, these leading ladies have proven that floral outfits are far from being just a spring staple. They are a year-round fashion statement that exudes femininity, elegance, and effortless charm. Whether it's traditional Indian wear with intricate floral embroidery or contemporary Western silhouettes adorned with garden-inspired prints, these actresses have mastered the art of wearing florals with confidence and sophistication. 

Giorgia Andriani - Regal Romance in Pink Florals

Giorgia Andriani looks absolutely ethereal in her cream and gold floral ensemble that perfectly balances traditional elegance with contemporary glamour. Her outfit features a stunning golden embroidered blouse with leaf motifs paired with a flowing cream skirt adorned with delicate pink flowers and botanical prints. The intricate embroidery work and the soft colour palette create a dreamy, romantic aesthetic that's perfect for festive occasions or elegant evening events. Her long, wavy hair and minimal jewellery allow the beautiful floral details of her outfit to take centre stage, proving that sometimes the most impactful looks come from letting the garment speak for itself.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy

Janhvi Kapoor - Vibrant Garden Party Vibes

Janhvi Kapoor radiates sunshine in her cheerful multicoloured floral midi dress that screams summer perfection. The single-strap corset-style bodice with a pink ribbon detailing transitions beautifully into a flowing skirt covered in a vibrant array of watercolour-style blooms in shades of orange, pink, yellow, and teal. Her choice to style the dress with while pumps and loose beach waves creates an effortless, vacation-ready look that's both playful and sophisticated. The dress's fit-and-flare silhouette flatters her figure while the bold floral print adds a youthful energy that makes this ensemble perfect for daytime events or casual summer gatherings.

Kiara Advani - Classic Elegance in Rose Romance

Kiara Advani embodies timeless romance in her pristine white maxi dress adorned with realistic red rose prints that create a striking visual impact. The sweetheart neckline with delicate lace detailing at the bodice adds a touch of vintage-inspired femininity, while the flowing silhouette creates an elegant, goddess-like appearance. Her choice of statement jewellery with the traditional choker necklace and 2 gold chunky bracelets adds an Indo-Western fusion element and a spark of colour that elevates the entire look. The way the roses are scattered across the flowing fabric creates movement and visual interest, making this outfit perfect for special occasions where classic elegance with a modern twist is desired.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Bohemian Chic in Dark Florals

Jacqueline Fernandez makes a bold statement in her black floral ensemble that perfectly balances drama with bohemian elegance. The crop top and flowing lehenga combination features vibrant floral prints in shades of red, white, and yellow against a rich black base, creating a striking contrast that's both modern and traditional. The way she gracefully holds the dupatta while the floral prints cascade around her creates a sense of movement and theatrical flair. Her choice of statement jewellery and the bold colour combination proves that floral prints don't always have to be soft and delicate - they can be powerful and commanding while still maintaining their feminine appeal.

ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa said no to kissing scenes in Bollywood because she was scared: 'Is Punjab going to be okay with it?'

Sonam Bajwa - Pastel Perfection in Delicate Blooms

Sonam Bajwa looks absolutely stunning in her soft pastel pink floral suit that epitomises understated elegance and contemporary charm. The delicate blue and pink floral print on the flowing kurta creates a subtle yet sophisticated pattern that's enhanced by intricate tassels and lacework detailing at the sleeves and hemline. Her choice to pair the outfit with a complementary floral dupatta and minimal jewellery creates a harmonious, well-balanced look that's perfect for daytime events or casual occasions. The soft colour palette and delicate floral motifs create a feminine, romantic aesthetic that proves floral fashion can be both modest and incredibly stylish.

These five fashion icons have demonstrated that floral fashion is incredibly versatile, offering endless possibilities for personal expression and style experimentation. From Giorgia's regal traditional ensemble to Janhvi's playful summer dress, from Kiara's classic rose romance to Jacqueline's bold bohemian statement, and Sonam's delicate pastel perfection, each look showcases a different approach to wearing florals while maintaining individual style signatures. These stunning interpretations prove that when it comes to floral fashion, there are no rules, only endless opportunities to bloom with confidence and embrace the timeless appeal of nature-inspired prints

