LIFESTYLE

From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: 5 Bollywood celebrities’ weight loss journeys

From Karan Johar’s OMAD diet to Ram Kapoor’s intermittent fasting, Bollywood celebrities have shown inspiring weight loss journeys.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:48 PM IST

Bollywood stars are not only admired for their on-screen presence but also their lifestyle choices. From fashion trends to workout routines, people often find motivation in their favourite stars. Let’s take a look at some Bollywood celebrities who impressed everyone with their incredible fitness journey.

Untitled-design-1

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed his weight loss secret. He credits the OMAD diet (One Meal A Day) for his transformation. For Karan, the biggest factor was consistency, not extreme diets. His story proves that balance and discipline can be far more effective than shortcuts.

Untitled-design-2

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh shocked fans with her 16 kg weight loss in just 10 months. Her method was simple yet effective; she avoided eating after 7 pm and followed a time-restricted eating pattern. Instead of fad diets, she stuck to home-cooked meals and allowed herself to enjoy her favourite foods in moderation.

Untitled-design-3

Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan has always been open about her health struggles. She revealed that inflammation in her body was a key reason behind her weight gain. To tackle this, she switched to an anti-inflammatory diet that focused on nutrient-rich, wholesome foods.

Read: What is elimination inflammation diet that helped Vidya Balan lose weight?

Untitled-design-4

Ram Kapoor

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor underwent one of the most dramatic transformations in Bollywood, losing a massive 55 kilos in just 18 months. His secret was following intermittent fasting, where he avoided food for 16 hours daily. Along with this, he cut out dairy, sugar, excess carbs, and oily foods from his diet.

Untitled-design-5

Read: Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma also made headlines when he shed 11 kilos in just 63 days. He followed the 21-21-21 rule, which focused on building healthier habits gradually over time. Along with this, he returned to basics by eating home-cooked food, avoiding fried items, and cutting down on alcohol and coffee.

 

