From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness

Diwali Gift for Government Employees: Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus for 10.9 lakh railway staff

Sharvari Wagh’s Daily Diet Revealed: Apple cider vinegar, balanced breakfast, healthy green juice, more

OG movie review: Pawan Kalyan kills, slays, causes mayhem in impressively stylish gangsta flick, Emraan Hashmi gets perfect Telugu debut as villain

Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know

THIS company of Ratan Tata loses Rs 238616600000, suffers big losses due to…; here’s what we know

BIG shock for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran receives Russian MiG-29 jets, announces upcoming delivery of...

'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken statehood promises behind Ladakh unrest?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?

Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers helped Microsoft amid Trump’s visa fee hike

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vi

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

The Homebound premiere was a glamorous night where Bollywood stars stunned in unique styles from Janhvi Kapoor’s emotional tribute in her mother Sridevi’s saree to Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold black outfit, Khushi Kapoor’s elegant diamond-choker look, and Hrithik Roshan’s casual cool vibe.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The premiere" refers to the special screening event held for the film Homebound, a Bollywood movie. The Bollywood celebrities attended the premiere in their beautiful outfits. Some stars chose traditional Indian wear, while others went for modern, bold looks. The night is full of glamours, and the moment becomes unforgettable. The stars who steal the most attention from the audience are

Janhvi Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She tries to showcase her late mother, Sridevi. She wore a royal blue and black saree, once owned by her mother, which she had worn at the event. It's a tribute to her fans, and the photographer captured this moment. In the saree, there was golden embroidery, which added a regal touch, and it also showed the deep emotional connections.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She carried a bold black outfit to the premiere. She wore a sleeveless blazer dress, which is like a mix between a formal jacket and a dress, which makes the outfit unique. Tamannaah kept her makeup simple, which highlighted her natural beauty. Her overall style showed a great balance between powerful and graceful.

Ishaan Khatter:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He chose a simple yet classic outfit of a black-and-white colour combination that never goes out of style. He paired a crisp white shirt with black trousers. He proves that a simple style can also stand out in the world of fashion.

Khushi Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She beautifully embraces the soft and feminine look. With a black midi dress that ended just below her knees. To add a shine to her style, she wore a sparkling diamond choker necklace. She looks confident and graceful in the Homebound Premiere.

Malaika Arora:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She wore a black and gold outfit, which gave a festive and glamorous touch. She paired a top that has golden-colored embroidery on it with plain black pants. The look was a great mix of glam and comfort.

Hrithik Roshan:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He looks comfortable and elegant in a plain white T-shirt paired with a casual jacket, giving him a sporty and laid-back vibe. Hrithik’s overall look was casual and cool.

The overall event was traditional and trendy, and every look was special and memorable in its own way.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform instead for…, it’s owned by…
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform
Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…
As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid..
THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit
THIS Ratan Tata-owned defence company sets up manufacturing unit in Morocco
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba night
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, h
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE