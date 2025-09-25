From Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood celebs shines at Homebound Premiere's red carpet

The Homebound premiere was a glamorous night where Bollywood stars stunned in unique styles from Janhvi Kapoor’s emotional tribute in her mother Sridevi’s saree to Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold black outfit, Khushi Kapoor’s elegant diamond-choker look, and Hrithik Roshan’s casual cool vibe.

The premiere" refers to the special screening event held for the film Homebound, a Bollywood movie. The Bollywood celebrities attended the premiere in their beautiful outfits. Some stars chose traditional Indian wear, while others went for modern, bold looks. The night is full of glamours, and the moment becomes unforgettable. The stars who steal the most attention from the audience are

Janhvi Kapoor:

She tries to showcase her late mother, Sridevi. She wore a royal blue and black saree, once owned by her mother, which she had worn at the event. It's a tribute to her fans, and the photographer captured this moment. In the saree, there was golden embroidery, which added a regal touch, and it also showed the deep emotional connections.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

She carried a bold black outfit to the premiere. She wore a sleeveless blazer dress, which is like a mix between a formal jacket and a dress, which makes the outfit unique. Tamannaah kept her makeup simple, which highlighted her natural beauty. Her overall style showed a great balance between powerful and graceful.

Ishaan Khatter :

He chose a simple yet classic outfit of a black-and-white colour combination that never goes out of style. He paired a crisp white shirt with black trousers. He proves that a simple style can also stand out in the world of fashion.

Khushi Kapoor:

She beautifully embraces the soft and feminine look. With a black midi dress that ended just below her knees. To add a shine to her style, she wore a sparkling diamond choker necklace. She looks confident and graceful in the Homebound Premiere.

Malaika Arora:

She wore a black and gold outfit, which gave a festive and glamorous touch. She paired a top that has golden-colored embroidery on it with plain black pants. The look was a great mix of glam and comfort.

Hrithik Roshan:

He looks comfortable and elegant in a plain white T-shirt paired with a casual jacket, giving him a sporty and laid-back vibe. Hrithik’s overall look was casual and cool.

The overall event was traditional and trendy, and every look was special and memorable in its own way.