HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars

Bollywood celebrities often choose meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Their dinner choices offer a glimpse into their healthy lifestyles. Incorporating these meals into your routine can be a step towards balanced and flavourful eating.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 04:42 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars
1. Malaika Arora

Untitled-design-1Malaika Arora, often hailed as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, sticks to wholesome, home-style meals. Her dinner plate usually includes light soups, khichdi, sautéed veggies, or grilled fish. When she craves something indulgent yet healthy, she relishes Malabar fish curry with just a little rice, striking the perfect balance of taste and health.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Untitled-design-2Foodie at heart, Janhvi Kapoor loves experimenting with her meals. She has shared her fondness for spicy dahi tadka paired with rice, a true comfort food. On other days, she enjoys a cheese-stuffed dal chila, which brings together traditional flavors with a modern twist.

3. Alia Bhatt

Untitled-design-3Alia Bhatt prefers uncomplicated, nourishing meals for dinner. Her staple spread includes a roti, seasonal vegetables, and a bowl of dal. She also enjoys millet-based rotis, choosing jowar in summer and bajra in winter, a smart way to keep her diet both healthy and seasonal.

ALSO READ: Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

4. Kiara Advani

Untitled-design-4Kiara Advani keeps her dinners light yet satisfying. She enjoys dosa with chutney for a savory option, and when in the mood for something sweet, she opts for a bowl of soaked oats with fresh berries. These meals keep her feeling energised without weighing her down.

5. Deepika Padukone

Untitled-design-5Deepika Padukone often turns to her roots for dinner inspiration. She swears by Pesarattu, a protein-rich dosa made from green moong dal. This dish is not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it her go-to choice for a wholesome evening meal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
