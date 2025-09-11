From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars

Bollywood celebrities often choose meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Their dinner choices offer a glimpse into their healthy lifestyles. Incorporating these meals into your routine can be a step towards balanced and flavourful eating.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, often hailed as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars, sticks to wholesome, home-style meals. Her dinner plate usually includes light soups, khichdi, sautéed veggies, or grilled fish. When she craves something indulgent yet healthy, she relishes Malabar fish curry with just a little rice, striking the perfect balance of taste and health.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Foodie at heart, Janhvi Kapoor loves experimenting with her meals. She has shared her fondness for spicy dahi tadka paired with rice, a true comfort food. On other days, she enjoys a cheese-stuffed dal chila, which brings together traditional flavors with a modern twist.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt prefers uncomplicated, nourishing meals for dinner. Her staple spread includes a roti, seasonal vegetables, and a bowl of dal. She also enjoys millet-based rotis, choosing jowar in summer and bajra in winter, a smart way to keep her diet both healthy and seasonal.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani keeps her dinners light yet satisfying. She enjoys dosa with chutney for a savory option, and when in the mood for something sweet, she opts for a bowl of soaked oats with fresh berries. These meals keep her feeling energised without weighing her down.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone often turns to her roots for dinner inspiration. She swears by Pesarattu, a protein-rich dosa made from green moong dal. This dish is not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it her go-to choice for a wholesome evening meal.