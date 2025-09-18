From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nikita Dutta, and Mrunal Thakur showcased timeless pearl jewellery with modern elegance. From layered strands to bold chokers, pearls emerged as the ultimate blend of grace and beauty.

Pearls have always symbolised grace, power, and understated luxury, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are once again proving that this jewel never goes out of style. From classic chokers to layered strands, here’s how each actress embraced the timeless pearl necklace trend with her own unique flair.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt showcased the timeless black-and-white combination with a luxurious twist. Draped in a velvet black saree, she adorned her neckline with multiple strands of pearls, creating an opulent, royal aura. Her bright red lips added a pop of contrast, proving why pearls remain the ultimate classic in a woman’s jewellery box.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in her embellished ivory saree, where pearls took centre stage in a cascading layered necklace draped over her blouse. The pearls added a touch of delicacy while maintaining her bold, glamorous vibe. With her flowing waves and contemporary styling, Janhvi proved that pearls can be both sensual and sophisticated.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha exuded regal elegance in her intricately detailed beige ensemble, pairing it with a bold pearl choker featuring a central gemstone motif. The design gave her outfit a royal touch, while the pearls softened the structured look, blending luxury with tradition. It was the perfect example of minimalism elevated with grandeur.

Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta embodied simplicity with her sleek black dress, complemented by a triple-stranded pearl choker and oversized pearl studs. The clean design highlighted her neckline and brought a modern, chic vibe, showing how pearls can complement even the most minimal silhouettes while still adding a soft, feminine charm.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur brought old-world charm to life with her voluminous floral gown, styling it with a chunky pearl necklace and matching studs. The retro-inspired hairband and her poised expression elevated the pearls into a bold, statement-making accessory, giving her look a perfect balance of vintage sophistication and modern glam.