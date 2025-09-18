Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Meet star actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, later became 2nd wife of.., her name is..

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique

From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns

Munawar Faruqui’s unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1

H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more

What may happen to $100 billion India investment plans after Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact?

Jolly LLB cast fees: Here's what Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others charged for film; paychecks revealed

PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

Meet star actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, later became 2nd wife of.., her name is..

Meet actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, then..

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nikita Dutta, and Mrunal Thakur showcased timeless pearl jewellery with modern elegance. From layered strands to bold chokers, pearls emerged as the ultimate blend of grace and beauty.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pearls have always symbolised grace, power, and understated luxury, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are once again proving that this jewel never goes out of style. From classic chokers to layered strands, here’s how each actress embraced the timeless pearl necklace trend with her own unique flair.

Alia Bhatt

53b56be5-37f1-41de-8be3-956749c128a4

Alia Bhatt showcased the timeless black-and-white combination with a luxurious twist. Draped in a velvet black saree, she adorned her neckline with multiple strands of pearls, creating an opulent, royal aura. Her bright red lips added a pop of contrast, proving why pearls remain the ultimate classic in a woman’s jewellery box.

Janhvi Kapoor 

a5ff9a99-78a2-43de-838c-9d6b409b7fcd

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in her embellished ivory saree, where pearls took centre stage in a cascading layered necklace draped over her blouse. The pearls added a touch of delicacy while maintaining her bold, glamorous vibe. With her flowing waves and contemporary styling, Janhvi proved that pearls can be both sensual and sophisticated.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Untitled-design-4

Nushrratt Bharuccha exuded regal elegance in her intricately detailed beige ensemble, pairing it with a bold pearl choker featuring a central gemstone motif. The design gave her outfit a royal touch, while the pearls softened the structured look, blending luxury with tradition. It was the perfect example of minimalism elevated with grandeur.

Nikita Dutta

Untitled-design-5

Nikita Dutta embodied simplicity with her sleek black dress, complemented by a triple-stranded pearl choker and oversized pearl studs. The clean design highlighted her neckline and brought a modern, chic vibe, showing how pearls can complement even the most minimal silhouettes while still adding a soft, feminine charm.

Also read:- Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Mrunal Thakur

Untitled-design-6

Mrunal Thakur brought old-world charm to life with her voluminous floral gown, styling it with a chunky pearl necklace and matching studs. The retro-inspired hairband and her poised expression elevated the pearls into a bold, statement-making accessory, giving her look a perfect balance of vintage sophistication and modern glam. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more
Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve post
Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and controlled cravings, 'You take 10 drops before...'
Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and cravings
From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns
These Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery looks
Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique
Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59: 4 foods that keep him in shape
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE