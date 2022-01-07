From improved sleep to stress reduction: Here are the benefits of Pranayama

For the past two years, our lives have gone through a drastic change. The pandemic scare, work-from-home culture, and stressful surroundings have made our livelihood a little difficult. However, we do need to spare a few minutes for our body, to begin the day on a healthy, positive note. For that, adapting Yoga is a must in today times, and you can start with by inculcating basic Pranayama asana.

Pranayama is a breathing exercise that can be done at the beginner level. All you need is 15 minutes of your day, a clean and sound place, and an empty stomach. Pranayama should be done in the early morning, but if you prefer the evening, make sure you stick to the schedule. If you wish to practise Pranayama, start with the introductory Anulom Vilom.

Watch the video to learn Anulom Vilom

This 15-minutes of asana has some remarkable effects on our body. So, let's jot down the plus points of it.

Improvement in breathing

One of the major effects Pranayama does on your body is that it improves breathing and strengthen the lungs. This breathing control

exercise is quite helpful in tackling lung conditions like asthma, pneumonia, and tuberculosis.

Image source: The Yoga Institue (YouTube)

Improvement in sleeping

Another positive factor of the asana is that it helps you in getting sound sleep. According to European Respiratory Journal, Pranayama helped to overcome sleep syndrome, and it tackled daytime sleeping, snoring, and cardiovascular risk.

The stress buster asana

This is a major takeaway from Pranayama which is crucially important today. Daily practise of Anulom Vilom will help to tackle anxiety. As we discover the correct technique of breathing through Pranayama, we inhale more oxygen and it energies our brain.

Improvement in cognitive functions

The fourth 'anga' of yoga, Pranayama, helps in improving cognitive functions. According to a study by Pubmed, the fast and slow Pranayama proved helpful for cognitive functions. However, the fast pranayama has further impacts on working memory, sensory-motor performance, and central neural processing