From Hyderabad to New York: Bhavitha Mandava makes history as first Indian model to open Chanel runway show; See pics

Bhavitha Mandava, a 25-year-old model from Hyderabad, made history when she opened the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2026 show in New York. She opened a Chanel runway as the first Indian model in history. This is one of the greatest accomplishments for any model. It was an unexpected dream for Bhavitha, and it brought her parents to tears of joy.

How she was discovered:

Bhavitha did not begin her career in the fashion industry. After studying architecture in Hyderabad, she relocated to New York to pursue her education. She had no intention of modelling. One day in 2024, while she was riding the New York subway, everything changed. She was approached by a talent scout who asked if she would like to try modelling. Her life changed as a result of that brief, unanticipated moment. She quickly became one of the industry's most promising new faces after walking in her first significant fashion show.

A special runway in a subway station:

Chanel's December 2025 show was special because it was held inside a former New York subway station. The fact that Bhavitha was found on a subway platform and went on to open a massive international fashion show in another subway setting added even more significance to her story. Her journey seemed to have completed a full circle. Photographers, editors and fashion leaders from all over the world watched her as she descended the stairs to begin the show. She appeared assured, composed and sophisticated, as though she had been doing this for years.

Parents who couldn’t stop crying:

A video of her parents watching the show from India was posted by Bhavitha. Her mother can be seen in the video sobbing with happiness and repeatedly yelling Bhavitha's name. Her father appears to be very proud and emotional. People were able to relate to the straightforward, sincere love in the video, which quickly went viral. Many said it made them think of their own parents, encouraging them to pursue their goals.