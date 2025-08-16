'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Twinkle Khanna to Gauri Khan, these celebrity wives have turned their love for interiors into million-dollar ventures, with their unique styles and designs.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

Several Bollywood star wives have built successful careers in interior design, with their celebrity status and creative vision. These inspiring women include Twinkle Khanna, Tanya Deol, and Gauri Khan, who have built thriving interior styling ventures that exude luxury, elegance, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Twinkle Khanna

A former actress turned bestselling author and entrepreneur, Twinkle Khanna, founded the luxury home decor boutique The White Window in Mumbai in 2002, with stylist Gurlein Manchanda. Twinkle’s boutique became a go-to for elite clients, designing homes for Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor. 

Tanya Deol

Tanya Deol learned formal education in interior design and began her career at The Good Earth, a luxury home decor brand known for its tasteful and timeless offerings. Over time, she carved out her professional expertise, turning everyday interiors into refined art.

Sussanne Khan

She earned an Associate’s degree in Interior Design from Brooks College, California, and later founded The Charcoal Project (TCP) in Mumbai in 2011. In 2025, she expanded to Hyderabad with a six-storey design flagship, teaming up with Gauri Khan Designs. 

Mana Shetty

Mana Shetty, wife of actor Suniel Shetty, comes from a family of interior designers. Lunched R House in Mumbai, a sleek furniture and accessories store that channels her refined aesthetic and legacy in design. Mana’s venture showcases her passion for functional elegance and curated beauty.

Read: Meet Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty, an entrepreneur and social activist

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan ventured formally into design in 2010 alongside Sussanne Khan. In 2014, she opened The Design Cell, a concept store in Worli featuring her designs and those of fellow Indian artists. Her signature style has earned appearances at esteemed global platforms like Maison et Objet in Paris. 

READ: Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'

