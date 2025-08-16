From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Twinkle Khanna to Gauri Khan, these celebrity wives have turned their love for interiors into million-dollar ventures, with their unique styles and designs.

Several Bollywood star wives have built successful careers in interior design, with their celebrity status and creative vision. These inspiring women include Twinkle Khanna, Tanya Deol, and Gauri Khan, who have built thriving interior styling ventures that exude luxury, elegance, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Twinkle Khanna

A former actress turned bestselling author and entrepreneur, Twinkle Khanna, founded the luxury home decor boutique The White Window in Mumbai in 2002, with stylist Gurlein Manchanda. Twinkle’s boutique became a go-to for elite clients, designing homes for Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor.

Tanya Deol

Tanya Deol learned formal education in interior design and began her career at The Good Earth, a luxury home decor brand known for its tasteful and timeless offerings. Over time, she carved out her professional expertise, turning everyday interiors into refined art.

Sussanne Khan

She earned an Associate’s degree in Interior Design from Brooks College, California, and later founded The Charcoal Project (TCP) in Mumbai in 2011. In 2025, she expanded to Hyderabad with a six-storey design flagship, teaming up with Gauri Khan Designs.

Mana Shetty

Mana Shetty, wife of actor Suniel Shetty, comes from a family of interior designers. Lunched R House in Mumbai, a sleek furniture and accessories store that channels her refined aesthetic and legacy in design. Mana’s venture showcases her passion for functional elegance and curated beauty.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan ventured formally into design in 2010 alongside Sussanne Khan. In 2014, she opened The Design Cell, a concept store in Worli featuring her designs and those of fellow Indian artists. Her signature style has earned appearances at esteemed global platforms like Maison et Objet in Paris.



