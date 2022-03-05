From feeding buffaloes to becoming India's top model: Meet Neha Yadav who broke all barriers

Nisha Yadav, the first runner-up of 'India's Next Top Model', is a true example of how hard work and determination can break all barriers and let you complete your dreams. Her journey is an inspiration for all of us.

In a recent interview with Human of Bombay, Nisha talked about her personal life and the challenges that she faced. Nisha Yadav’s father is a farmer who is ‘supporting a family of 8’. Therefore, she would try to help him as much as she could. Neha used to feed and bathe her cows before going to school. However, her parents made sure that she studies even when other villages used to taunt her father and say, “Betiyon ko kyu padhana hai?’.

According to Humans of Bombay, Neha worked really hard because of which she got into a good college. Neha stated that college was a different world for her, people were different. Her English was broker because of which she did not make new friends and isolated herself. She said, “But once, a senior approached me & said, 'Will you walk the ramp for a fest?' I got nervous & said no. But the next few days, as I saw people around me prep for the fest, a part of me wanted an in. So, I went back to my senior & said, 'What will I’ve to do?' That moment changed my life!”

She further mentioned, “The fest was a success, I walked the ramp with ease. People called me "pretty", I felt seen!” She started participating in more fests after that. Weeks later, a man, who was not from her college, approached her and offered her 10K for a modeling gig. After this, she started thinking about the amount of ration she can buy for her family.

She added, “But when Papa & my sister didn’t seem too sure about this industry, I rejected the offer. But somewhere I knew that the ramp life was for me. So I auditioned for pageants secretly. But girls there made fun of my accent & accused me of using my rural background to gain sympathy. I didn’t let this get to me, I was there to learn. All my hard work paid off when I became the 1st Runners Up for India’s Next Top Model! When I told Papa, he said, ‘Proud of you, bachha!’ That’s all the encouragement I needed. And then one day, a jury from a pageant gave my name for Lakme Fashion Week; I was ecstatic! I jumped at this opportunity. Soon enough, people started referring to me as a ‘super model’ I worked with top brands in the country. Smriti Irani Ma’am even spoke about me on her Instagram page! More than me, Papa was thrilled about this! He went around the village saying, ‘Kar dikhaya beti ne!’”

“It’s been over 2 years, I support my family now & Papa introduces me as his ‘model beti’ but for me, my introduction will always be, ‘Nisha - A farmer’s daughter!’,” she concluded.

