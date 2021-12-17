From eating nutritious food to exercising daily: Seven easy tips to stay energized this winter season

The winter season is synonymous with laziness. As the temperature turns colder, it becomes increasingly difficult to get out of bed or wake up early. So, if you're seeking simple methods to stay energised this winter, check out these suggestions and put them to good use.

Get at least 10 minutes of sunlight every day

Try to get outside, gaze skyward, and let the light reach your eyes, even if it's a gloomy day. Serotonin, your body's regulator of energy, mood, and sleep quality, is produced in part by sunlight.

Exercise

If you're stuck inside, at the very least try to get up and stroll around the room. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Quickly walk up and down the supermarket aisles. This sends fresh, oxygen-rich blood to your muscles, increasing stamina and focusing your mind.

Eat vitamin-D rich foods.

You may be deficient in vitamin D, which is required for energy, if you reside in northern areas where sunlight is limited for months on end. This sunshine vitamin is abundant in dairy foods. Fatty seafood like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are also good sources of vitamin D.

Switch to slow-release carbs

Sugary simple carbs, which release swiftly into the circulation, are commonly found in comfort foods. This causes a brief burst of energy, followed by a sharp drop that leaves you feeling sluggish. A substantial dish of oatmeal is a tasty alternative. Oats release carbohydrates into your circulation more slowly, giving you longer-lasting energy. You'll also feel fuller for longer, making it less likely that you'll grab for that sugary donut in the middle of the morning! Toss in a handful of nuts, which are high in energy-boosting protein and are a natural energizer.

Take on something new.

It's also vital this time of year to find new interests to stimulate your passion and drive, whether it's volunteering for a difficult job assignment or enrolling in a painting class.

Keep indoor temperatures right

Indoor air that is too hot can make you sleepy. If you're shivering in a draughty room, on the other hand, your body will expend energy attempting to stay warm, which may be both painful and distracting. If you're working in an office with no control over the temperature, wear in layers so you may put on—or take off—clothing as needed. To keep stale, stuffy air circulating, invest in a little desk fan.

Sip green tea

Green tea includes caffeine, just like coffee, but its amino acid content (L-theanine) is said to make you feel awake but peaceful, without the jittery side effects of caffeine in coffee or black tea. Green tea has the extra benefit of being high in vitamins.