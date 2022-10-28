From digestive system to body posture, know benefits of Surya Namaskar

Benefits of doing Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is extremely beneficial in keeping our bodies healthy. People have been worshipping Lord Surya for ages. The special importance of their worship was told in the scriptures too. From a health perspective, vitamin D coming from the sun's rays helps in strengthening the bones of our body as well as ward off serious diseases.

10 stunning things surya namaskar does to your body

According to health experts, in the second wave of coronavirus, it is considered very important to have vitamin D in full quantity. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then vitamin D can remain in abundance in your body and you can avoid dangerous diseases like coronavirus to a great extent. Do you know what are the benefits of doing Surya Namaskar, if not, then let's know here?

12 benefits of doing Surya Namaskar in Hindi

1. Strengthen the Digestive System

If you do Surya Namaskar daily, your digestive system can be strengthened. This can solve your stomach-related problems.

2. Bring flexibility to the body

Surya Namaskar is considered a good exercise. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, it can create flexibility in your body and make it easier for you to bend over.

3. Control Weight

If you are troubled by the problem of obesity, then Surya Namaskar will be very beneficial for you. By doing this, the body gets stressed and your unnecessary fat can be reduced gradually.

4. Improve Body Postures

If you are doing more sitting work, then Surya Namaskar can be very beneficial for you. By doing Surya Namaskar, body pain ends.

5. Strengthen Bones

Vitamin D from the sun helps in making our bones strong. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then many diseases related to bone can be cured.

6. Reduces stress

While doing Surya Namaskar, we take long breaths, due to which the restlessness and stress in our body go away to a great extent. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then your stress can be removed to a great extent.

7. Relieve Constipation

Constipation is never a problem by doing bending work. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then your constipation complaint can be overcome to a great extent.

8. Insomnia

Surya Namaskar gives relief to the body. Due to this, we get good sleep. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then your insomnia problem can be overcome to a great extent.

9. Blood circulation

By doing Surya Namaskar, the circulation of blood in the body becomes faster. This gives energy to the whole body and we are able to do any work. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, your blood circulation can always be fine.

10. Problems of period

In women, the problem of not having periods at the right time is often heard. If you do Surya Namaskar every day, then this can maintain the hormonal balance in your body and periods can always happen at the right time.

11. Keep Skin Beautiful

By doing Surya Namaskar, the problem of constipation is easily removed. Let us tell you that most skin problems arise due to constipation. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, the wrinkles on your face can be removed to a great extent.

12. Improves concentration

By doing Surya Namaskar daily, problems like Vata, Pitta and Kapha are pacified. According to doctors, due to such a problem, the concentration of the mind ends. If you do Surya Namaskar daily, then you can get rid of such diseases and your concentration of mind can remain correct.