From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit, AI-generated images of Indian cricketers as toddlers go viral, check out

Photo: Surya Teja Kandukuri / Instagram

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made remarkable advancements in recent years and has been used to generate images of various objects, including human faces. Recently, AI has been used to generate pictures of Indian cricketers, showcasing the ability of AI to create highly realistic images.

Surya Teja Kandukuri, an AI artist, shared images of Indian cricketers as babies on his Instagram. The photos included famous names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, and other Indian cricketers.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Indian Cricketers as Kids. Who's your favourite cricketer."

The artist keeps creating and sharing AI images on this social media.

This post was shared on January 28 by the artist on this Instagram handle. Since being shared on social media, it has been liked by more than 1400 people and received several interesting comments.