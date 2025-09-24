From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood stars who wear meaningful tattoos with their own stories

Bollywood celebrities use tattoos as meaningful expressions of love, personal growth, and self-identity. These permanent ink stories reflect their journeys, values, and cherished memories, making tattoos a timeless symbol of connection and strength.

In the world of fashion, tattoos have always been a timeless trend. Many Bollywood celebrities have embraced tattoos as a way to express their beliefs, emotions, and significant life events. These tattoos carry deep meanings and connect people to personal stories. Let’s take a closer look at some of the tattoos sported by our favourite stars.

Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar has a tattoo on his back symbolising his love for family. The tattoo features the names of his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children, Aarav and Nitara. This permanent ink is a constant reminder of how important family is to him, showcasing his deep affection and bond with his loved ones.

Kriti Sanon :

Kriti Sanon’s tattoos represent her journey as a young actress in Bollywood. Each tattoo carries powerful meanings such as strength, courage, and self-belief. They remind her of the obstacles she has overcome and symbolise her hard work and success in the industry.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone’s tattoos tell stories from different phases of her life. She flaunts them as a symbol of self-love and confidence. While she portrays diverse roles on screen, her tattoos express her personal philosophy, to love and stay true to oneself.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra’s tattoo is especially meaningful because it is written in her father’s handwriting. This serves as a heartfelt tribute, keeping his memory alive in her heart. It’s a touching way to express love for someone so important in her life.

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut’s tattoo features angel wings, symbolising freedom and her resilient, never-give-up attitude. This mantra of life, fighting against inequality and embracing strength, has earned her the title of the “Queen of Bollywood.”

Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor’s tattoos are deeply personal. Some honour his mother, reminding him of their strong bond, while others represent his journey of personal growth. These tattoos motivate him daily to become better and work harder.

Tattoos may be permanent, but each one tells a unique story intimately connected to the star’s life. In a world of constant change, tattoos stand as enduring symbols of identity, strength, and love, the most beautiful thing about ink on skin.