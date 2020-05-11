From 'dalgona coffee' to 'chicken momos', Google reveals what recipes Indians searched most during lockdown

Google on Friday revealed that recipe-related searches hit a new record high in India during April as people stayed home and aimed to break the monotony in the kitchen.

While 'dalgona coffee recipe at home' spiked 5,000 percent, searches for 'chicken momo recipe' grew 4,350 percent and searches for "mango icecream recipe" saw a 3,250 percent rise.

According to the company, the most searched recipes on Google were cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer, and chocolate cake.

The report also showed that coronavirus (COVID-19) was the third most searched topic in India during April (behind film and meaning - both consistently highly searched topics in the country).

Search interest for coronavirus grew more than 10 percent over April -- 3,000 percent from January when the topic first began trending.

The state with the highest search interest over April is Meghalaya, followed by Tripura and Goa.

Top trending searches include: Coronavirus tips spiked over 5000 percent, coronavirus prevention spiked 2,300 percent

Search interest in lockdown saw a sharp spike on 11 April to reach its second-highest peak, with ''new guidelines for lockdown'' and ''how to get e pass in lockdown'' both spiking more than 5,000 percent over the month.