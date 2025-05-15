When asked about the common belief that plant-based diets do not give enough protein, Genelia strongly disagreed.

Actress Genelia D’Souza has always looked full of life and energy. In a recent podcast called Pretty Healthy with Dr Priti, she shared how her food choices helped her feel better and stay healthy. Genelia said she became a vegetarian in 2017 and later gave up milk and dairy products too. With time, she moved to a fully plant-based diet and now follows it every day.

She explained that eating right on a vegan diet takes planning. Genelia makes a monthly food plan to make sure she gets enough protein and other nutrients. She also believes that a healthy diet does not have to be boring. In her meals, she often uses tofu instead of paneer. For example, she makes palak tofu instead of palak paneer. Genelia said tofu is full of protein, low in fat, and has no cholesterol. She added that tofu may not taste like paneer, but it can be made tasty with the right spices and cooking style.

When asked about the common belief that plant-based diets do not give enough protein, Genelia strongly disagreed. She said even bananas have protein and shared that she once lifted 100 kilograms while following her vegan diet. She called the lack-of-protein claim a myth and said most of her favourite dishes are now made using plant-based ingredients.

Genelia also spoke about the Indian diet and said it is one of the best. It includes a lot of home-cooked meals, spices, and flavours. According to her, this makes the food more enjoyable and healthy, whether you are vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or vegan. She believes that mindful eating is very important.

She also said that she finds it strange when people avoid all carbs. In her view, carbs are present in most foods, and eating them in the right amount is not harmful.

