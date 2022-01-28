From Cherry juice to Camomile tea: Effective bedtime drinks for sound sleep

Fortunately, what you drink before bedtime may help you get a better night's sleep. Your mother most likely knew what she was doing when she sent you to bed with a mug of warm milk, but there are a variety of other tasty beverages that could help you sleep better at night. Here are some drinks that you may make at home to help you sleep better.

1. Cherry juice

Cherries are a type of stone fruit that has a range of flavours depending on the variety. They come in a variety of colours, including yellow, red, and purple, and can be sweet, tart, or sour. The tryptophan content in cherries is believed to be one of the reasons they help you sleep.

2. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a flower that looks like a daisy and belongs to the Asteraceae family. This plant's tea has been enjoyed for centuries. It provides a number of health benefits, including the relief of cold symptoms, the reduction of inflammation, and the enhancement of skin health. Chamomile flowers are infused in hot water to make the tea.

3. Warm milk

Many credible organisations suggested warm milk for a good night's sleep, which may sound like an old wives' tale.

4. Banana almond smoothie

Potassium and magnesium present in the smoothie are two nutrients that help you relax and unwind at the conclusion of a long day.

5. Peppermint tea

The mint family, formally known as the Lamiaceae, is well-known for its culinary purposes. This includes peppermint, which appears to be both potent and adaptable in its applications.

For centuries, peppermint has been utilised in traditional medicine. Antiviral, antibacterial, and even anti-allergenic characteristics are thought to exist in tea.

Note: Most sleep-inducing beverages can be made in 5 minutes or less with only a few simple ingredients. Try a handful of the drinks listed above to see which ones help you sleep the best. If you're still having issues sleeping, talk to your doctor to figure out what's causing your problems.