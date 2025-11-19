From calm dads to relentless warriors: How Sisu, The Family Man, Ghajini, Drishyam, and Jailer show fathers protecting family at any cost

Films like Sisu, Ghajini, Drishyam, Jailer, and web series The Family Man show how ordinary fathers transform into fierce protectors when their families are threatened, blending emotion, strategy, and unstoppable action.

Sometimes, becoming a hero isn’t a choice; it’s a response to danger, especially when family is involved. Films and series have often shown us how the calmest, most ordinary men can unleash absolute fury when their loved ones are threatened. These stories are sometimes not just about action; they’re emotional, intense, and packed with raw survival instinct and with an intent to save their families. This feature explores stories of heroes who turn unstoppable the moment their family is threatened or even lost, transforming their pain into raw, relentless fury.

Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025)

Sisu: Road to Revenge, directed by Jalmari Helander, is an intense action-filled sequel to the sleeper hit. Aatami, “the man who refuses to die,” played by Jorma Tommila, returns to the home where his family was killed and decides to rebuild it somewhere safe. But when the ruthless Red Army commander comes back to finish the job, everything explodes into chaos. What follows is a relentless chase across harsh terrain, packed with jaw-dropping stunts and brutal action. It’s a fierce, high-adrenaline fight to the very end. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Sisu: Road to Revenge in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 21 November.

The Family Man (2019)

Raj & DK’s The Family Man follows Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class dad juggling EMIs, school troubles, and family chaos. But the second danger comes close, he flips from everyday husband to sharp, no-nonsense intelligence operative. With grounded action, smart writing, and Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliant mix of intensity and humour, the series captures the double life of a man protecting both his home and his country. And now, with Season 3 releasing on 21 November, fans can expect higher stakes, bigger threats, and Shrikant in full beast mode against the antagonist played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Ghajini (2008)

A.R. Murugadoss’ Ghajini is a gripping story of love, loss, and an uncontrollable thirst for vengeance. Aamir Khan plays Sanjay Singhania, a successful businessman whose life revolves around gentle affection and quiet stability until a violent attack destroys everything he holds dear. Left with short-term memory loss, Sanjay transforms into a relentless revenge machine using notes, tattoos, and rage to keep his mission alive. The film blends raw emotion with intense, bone-crushing action, making it one of Bollywood’s most iconic revenge dramas.

Drishyam (2013)

Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam original Drishyam, led by Mohanlal, is a masterclass in how far a simple family man can go when his family is at stake. Georgekutty, a simple cable-TV operator, lives a peaceful life with his wife and two daughters, until an unexpected incident threatens to destroy his family forever. What follows is not physical violence, but a brilliantly calculated psychological war. Georgekutty turns into a silent strategist, outsmarting the police and the entire system with his precision and mental games. It’s a tense, emotionally charged thriller about a father protecting his home at any cost.

Jailer (2023)

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer presents Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a quiet, retired family man who lives a disciplined, almost invisible life. But when his son goes missing under mysterious circumstances, that calm exterior shatters instantly. The film unleashes a stunning transformation, from a gentle father to a ruthless force who will burn the entire underworld to the ground if that’s what it takes. With explosive set pieces, stylish action, and Rajinikanth’s superstar aura and screen presence, Jailer shows just how terrifying a father can become when someone crosses his family.