A true player, honest to his game and one who remained consistent, Sachin not only earned scores and appreciations across matches and the globe but also made a massive fortune out of his career which had a sheen unlike any other’s. His net worth is more than a thousand crore.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players in the world who has made 100 centuries in a single innings, the first player to do that, scored highest in ODIs and Test matches and many considered good could not even come close to his performance. He was known for his confident stroke play off both the front and back foot. Such a true player, honest to his game and one who remained consistent not only earned scores and appreciations across matches and the globe but also made a massive fortune out of his career which had a sheen unlike any other’s.

Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth

Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of over Rs 1650 crore. He may be the owner of few thousands of crores but his own value is beyond money, assets and any property. Majority of this amount has come from his professional cricket career. Apart from the fees that he received as a player playing in T20, ODIs and Test matches, he earned through his membership in the BCCI where his name was on the contract list.

Where does Sachin earns from?

Sachin has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a long time and was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team. After leaving IPL, he became the team's mentor and now earns from this position. Apart from cricket, he is also a brand ambassador of many big and reputed brands. Actors, players and other celebrities earn from advertisements the most. Apart from their own profession a major chunk of their earnings come from advertisements. A brand ambassador gets a hefty amount from the brand than a mere face who promotes it on screen. This is because the brand ambassador remains everywhere wherever the promotion of the brand is required. These celebrities promote the brand in big events, award shows and festivals across the world. Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador for Bank of Baroda, Havells, Chitale Bandhu, Dr Aggarwal's Eye Hospital, Sugar.Fit, RR Electronics, Apollo Tyres, Luminous, Tanishq, Jio Cinema and Gillete, among others.

Sachin's luxury lifestyle

Sachin's lifestyle is just appropriate for his massive net worth. He owns the style, charisma and quality that comes from his billion rupees net worth. His owns a series of luxury brand cars like Ferrari 360 Modena which is worth Rs 2 crores, BMW i8 worth Rs 3 crores, BMW 7 Series 750Li M Sport worth Rs 2 crores, Nissan GTR worth Rs 2 crore, Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakhs, BMW M6 Gran Coupe worth Rs 2 crores and BMW M5 30 Jahar worth Rs 1.5 crores. His luxury cars collection may features world's most high-end cars, but the master blaster's first car was a Maruti 800.

His luxury collection does not end here as he owns one of the most luxurious and fashionable Rs 100 crore worth mansion in Bandra and a Rs 6-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla complex. He also has a beautiful and high end a whopping Rs 78 crore worth Vayar facing home in Kerala. Apart from this he also owns elegant collection of luxurious watches like Girard Perregaux, Audemars Piguet, Panerai, Rolex and Frank Muller.