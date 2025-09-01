From Ben 10 to Pokémon: Cartoon theme songs you didn't know Bollywood singers sang

Before we could skip intros, these Hindi theme songs ruled our childhood. From Amit Kumar’s 'Woo-oo!' to Sunidhi Chauhan’s viral 'Ben 10,' here are five cartoons made unforgettable by Bollywood singers.

DuckTales : Amit Kumar

The Hindi dub of DuckTales featured a lively theme sung by Amit Kumar. His energetic voice gave Disney’s adventurous ducks an unforgettable 'Woo-oo!' moment that defined many 90s childhoods.

Ben 10 : Sunidhi Chauhan

Cartoon Network’s Hindi version of Ben 10 became iconic thanks to Sunidhi Chauhan’s powerful vocals. Her performance was so popular that even years later, her live rendition of the song sparked massive nostalgia.

Aladdin : Shankar Mahadevan

Disney’s Aladdin Hindi version featured Shankar Mahadevan singing 'Arabian Nights.' His dynamic voice perfectly captured the magical and adventurous mood of Agrabah.

Dexter’s Laboratory: KK

Fans widely believe the Hindi title track of Dexter’s Laboratory was sung by the late KK. Though official credits are scarce, his unique voice is fondly remembered as part of the show’s quirky charm.

Pok émon: Ram Sampath / Raman Mahadevan

The Hindi openings of Pokémon were voiced by Ram Sampath and later Raman Mahadevan. Their energetic songs like 'Pokémon Ki Duniya' made the quest to 'catch 'em all' a musical memory for Indian fans.