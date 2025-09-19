From Bella Hadid to Kylie Jenner: These 5 Hollywood divas elevated face-framing hoodies into high Fashion

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Giorgia Andriani, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Addison Rae are redefining the face-framing hoodie trend, turning it from casual streetwear into a high-fashion statement with metallics, minimalism, and modern designs.

The humble hoodie has undergone a major style evolution, transforming from gym wear and athleisure gear to a high-fashion statement piece. These celebrities have mastered the art of the face-framing hoodie, using it as both a styling tool and a fashion statement that adds mystery, sophistication, and edge to their looks.

Bella Hadid - Sleek Minimalism

Bella elevated the hoodie game with this sophisticated navy blue ensemble that perfectly frames her features. The structured, cowl-like hood creates an architectural silhouette while maintaining that effortless cool-girl vibe. The monochromatic look proves that sometimes less is more when it comes to making a statement.

Giorgia Andriani - Glamorous Metallics

Taking the hoodie trend to new heights, Giorgia stunned in a shimmering gold metallic piece that's anything but casual. The luxurious fabric catches the light beautifully while the hood adds an element of mystery and drama. This perfectly demonstrates how to transition the hoodie from day to night with the right fabric choice.

Miley Cyrus - Retro Glamour

Miley channelled old Hollywood glamour with this stunning gold lamé hooded ensemble that screams vintage sophistication. The way the metallic fabric drapes and catches the light creates an almost goddess-like effect. The hood frames her face beautifully while adding an element of high-fashion editorial styling.

Kylie Jenner - Modern Edge

Kylie opted for a sleek silver metallic hoodie that perfectly embodies futuristic fashion. The chainmail-like texture adds visual interest while the hood creates a striking silhouette that's both modern and mysterious. This look showcases how metallics can make even the most casual pieces feel runway-ready.

Also read:- Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Addison Rae - Contemporary Chic

Addison chose a sophisticated grey hooded look that strikes the perfect balance between streetwear and high fashion. The sleek silhouette and neutral palette create an effortlessly chic vibe, while the structured hood adds architectural interest. This demonstrates how to make the hoodie trend work for more formal occasions.

These stylish divas have proven that the face-framing hoodie is more than just a trend. It's a versatile styling tool that can elevate any look. From metallic glamour to minimalist chic, the hoodie has officially earned its place in high fashion. The key is choosing the right fabric, fit, and styling to match the occasion.