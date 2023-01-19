From avocados, leafy green vegetables to eggs, here are superfoods that may help boost testosterone

File Photo

Testosterone is a male sex hormone that plays an important role in determining fertility, sexual function, bone health, and muscle mass. A person's levels of testosterone fall by 1-2% with age, however, certain foods and lifestyle choices also help determine the amount of this hormone in the body.

Today, we will tell you about some natural ways in which you might be able to boost your testosterone levels, by making some changes to your diet and lifestyle.

Here are some superfoods that can help increase testosterone levels.

Fatty fish

Salmon and sardines are some fatty fish that is rich in nutrient value and are important for hormonal health, such as vitamin D, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Dark, leafy green vegetables

Dark, leafy green vegetables are a brilliant source of plenty of micronutrients such as magnesium which is important for maintaining optimal testosterone levels, particularly in older men.

Cocoa products

Cocoa products and cacao nibs are also high in magnesium and flavonoid antioxidants which are important for testosterone.

Avocados

Avocados provide healthy fat and play an important role in hormonal health. Avocados also contain magnesium and boron which helps boost testosterone levels.

Eggs

Egg yolks are rich in healthy fat, protein, and selenium which acts as an antioxidant in the body.