HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

Let's take a look at some Bollywood stars who prove that even the fittest people indulge occasionally. From samosas to pancakes, their cheat meals celebrate balance and joy.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

While fitness and health are important, indulging in your favourite dish can bring joy and comfort. Interestingly, even some of the fittest and most disciplined Bollywood stars allow themselves cheat meals, and their food choices are as relatable as ours.

Let’s take a look at what our favourite celebrities love to binge on when they let go of their diet plans. 

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's diet usually focuses on protein-rich foods, paired with intense workout sessions. But when it’s time to indulge, Hrithik's weakness is samosas; he once admitted that he could eat up to 25 samosas in one sitting. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka loves indulging in a juicy burger, a side of crispy fries, and a refreshing cold drink. She occasionally shares glimpses of her cheat meals on social media, making fans instantly crave a hearty burger meal.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt often shares moments of herself enjoying meals, whether it’s a bowl of pasta, a slice of cake, or her beloved Indian dessert, milk cake. According to Alia, fries are the one dish that can solve almost anything in life. 

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's ultimate cheat meal is the classic combination of butter chicken with cheese naan. She once joked about wanting a tattoo that says 'butter chicken and cheese naan.' 

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has a sweet tooth and enjoys 4-5 scoops of ice cream on his cheat days. Along with that, he loves Mumbai’s favourite street snack, vada pav, as well as pizza.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif loves home-cooked food and green vegetables like cauliflower and okra. But her guilty pleasure is pancakes. So much so that her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, once playfully described their marriage as 'parathas weds pancakes.'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is known for his early mornings, fitness regimen, and simple lifestyle. Yet he loves to indulge in his comfort food, ajwain ka paratha. This dish holds a special place in his heart. 

