From Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: Bollywood celebs embracing vegetarian diets for fitness

Some of the Bollywood stars like John Abraham, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kpoor embrace plant-based diets for fitness, wellness and sustainability. They prove that a vegetarian lifestyle supports strength, beauty and eco-conscious living.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Plant-based eating is no longer just a trend but also a lifestyle embraced by many Bollywood stars. From fitness icons to legendary actors, these celebs show how vegetarian diets can boost energy, strength, wellness, and even eco-friendly living.

Amitabh Bachchan

AA1Ia4aJ

Amitabh Bachchan has been committed to vegetarianism for decades. His plant-based meals boost his energy and enhance his active lifestyle. Beyond health, his food habits reflect his ethical beliefs and support for sustainability and compassion.

Shahid Kapoor

why-did-shahid-kapoor-never-became-a-star-v0-5gt77rwwjmxc1

Shahid Kapoor has been inspired by his father and has followed a vegetarian diet since his early years. His meals rich in plant proteins, fibre, and vitamins help him maintain lean muscle and youthful energy while staying true to a cruelty-free lifestyle.

Kangana Ranaut

kangana-1

Kangana Ranaut turned vegetarian, showcasing her love for animals and holistic health. She includes fresh, seasonal and locally sourced produce in meals that helps to boost her energy and keeps her skiing glowing and promotes eco-friendly living.

Sonam Kapoor

Snap-Insta-to-469558906-18477596437009229-7755752249859146387-n

Sonam Kapoor chooses to stay vegetarian for being healthy and reducing her environmental footprint. She often shares easy and tasty plant-based recipes that inspire fans to embrace mindful eating for better health and a greener planet.

John Abraham

Snap-Insta-to-457740346-1184586439464116-8460427467712872005-n

John Abraham is a perfect example to show that you don’t need meat to gain muscle and strength. He includes legumes, whole grains and vegetables into his fully vegetarian diet. His meal provides enough protein to support his intense workouts. He also chose ethical food while maintaining peak fitness.


ALSO READ: From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan: 6 Bollywood stars who turned vegetarians

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
