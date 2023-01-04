Search icon
From alphabet to symbol: How visually impaired and blind people use braille to read and write

Braille is a reading and writing system for visually impaired or blind individuals using raised dots.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

The Braille system is a method of reading and writing for people who are visually impaired or blind. It allows these individuals to access written information and communicate through the use of raised dots arranged in a grid. Each combination of dots represents a letter of the alphabet or a symbol, and these dots can be read by feeling them with the fingertips.

To decode the Braille method, a person who is visually impaired or blind must first familiarize themselves with the Braille alphabet and the various symbols used in the system. This can be done through learning materials specifically designed for Braille, or through the use of a Braille teacher or tutor.

Once a person has learned the Braille alphabet and symbols, they can begin to read and write using the system.

To read Braille, a person runs their fingertips over the raised dots and interprets the combination of dots to determine the letter or symbol being represented.

Also read: World Braille Day: Recognizing the contributions of Louis Braille, importance of accessibility and quotes

To write Braille, a person can use a Braille writer or a device called a Perkins Brailler, which allows them to punch the dots into paper.

In addition to the traditional Braille alphabet, there are also several modified versions of the system that have been developed to represent more complex symbols and concepts. For example, the Nemeth code is a system specifically designed for writing and reading mathematical and scientific notation in Braille.

One of the major benefits of the Braille system is that it allows people who are visually impaired or blind to access written information and communicate with others on an equal footing. It has had a profound impact on the lives of millions of people around the world, and is an important tool for promoting education and inclusion for those with visual impairments.

In addition to the Braille system, there are also many other assistive technologies and resources available to help people who are visually impaired or blind access information and communicate with others. These can include audio books, screen readers, and braille displays, which convert text on a computer screen into Braille that can be read by touch.

