From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini performed important rituals with... when pregnant Esha Deol re-married ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil makes BIG statement, says, 'even if i die...'

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....

CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know

Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’, revealed why she stepped away from limelight: 'I was forced to...'

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Education Qualification: From Gaurav Khanna to Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai Maratha Protest: No permission to Jarange Patil's camp to continue agitation, Mumbai Police ask them to vacate Azad Maidan

Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'

Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...

Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil makes BIG statement, says, 'even if i die...'

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Manoj Manoj Jarange Patil says...

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without

From energy-packed greens to fruity bowls, Bollywood stars rely on smoothies to stay glowing and fit. Here are 5 celebrity-approved smoothie recipes that you can easily try at home.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:16 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shilpa Shetty

Untitled-design-1Blend chopped kiwi, banana, pineapple, and blueberries with a cup of almond milk and a drizzle of honey. Pour into a bowl and top with flax seeds, extra blueberries, chopped apple, and edible flowers. A vibrant, healthy treat.

Malaika Arora

Untitled-design-2Mix goji berries, acai (or frozen mixed berries), and blueberries with Greek yogurt and coconut water. Blend well and finish with a pinch of spirulina. Perfect for an antioxidant boost.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Untitled-design-3Blend amla (Indian gooseberry), kale, spinach, lemon juice, ginger, and celery with a little coconut water. A strong immunity booster packed with vitamins and minerals.

ALSO READ: Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule

Alia Bhatt

Untitled-design-4Combine milk (dairy or plant-based), a handful of blueberries, almonds, raisins, and a teaspoon of chia seeds. Blend and sip; a wholesome, filling smoothie for energy.

Diana Penty

Untitled-design-5Blend kale, celery, spinach, and green apple with lime juice and a bit of ginger. Add water to adjust consistency. A refreshing detox drink to start the day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube
Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube
Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'
Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj
PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin; China’s Xi Jinping cold-shoulders ‘friend’ Pakistan at SCO Summit? Watch video
PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin, watch video
After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee
THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with staffer
'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours
Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE