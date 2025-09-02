From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without

Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...
LIFESTYLE
From energy-packed greens to fruity bowls, Bollywood stars rely on smoothies to stay glowing and fit. Here are 5 celebrity-approved smoothie recipes that you can easily try at home.
Blend chopped kiwi, banana, pineapple, and blueberries with a cup of almond milk and a drizzle of honey. Pour into a bowl and top with flax seeds, extra blueberries, chopped apple, and edible flowers. A vibrant, healthy treat.
Mix goji berries, acai (or frozen mixed berries), and blueberries with Greek yogurt and coconut water. Blend well and finish with a pinch of spirulina. Perfect for an antioxidant boost.
Blend amla (Indian gooseberry), kale, spinach, lemon juice, ginger, and celery with a little coconut water. A strong immunity booster packed with vitamins and minerals.
ALSO READ: Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule
Combine milk (dairy or plant-based), a handful of blueberries, almonds, raisins, and a teaspoon of chia seeds. Blend and sip; a wholesome, filling smoothie for energy.
Blend kale, celery, spinach, and green apple with lime juice and a bit of ginger. Add water to adjust consistency. A refreshing detox drink to start the day.