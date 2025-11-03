From Aamir Khan to Richa Chadha: 8 actors that Juggle multiple facets of filmmaking alongside being on screen

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting

From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

From Aamir Khan to Richa Chadha: 8 actors that Juggle multiple facets of filmmaking alongside being on screen

Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and other multi-talented actors are redefining Indian cinema by acting, directing, and producing. Their creativity and storytelling shape meaningful, impactful films while inspiring a new generation of artists.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Anshika Pandey

From Aamir Khan to Richa Chadha: 8 actors that Juggle multiple facets of filmmaking alongside being on screen
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In an industry known for its glamour and creativity, there are a few exceptional artists who transcend the boundaries of their craft, proving that talent knows no limits. These multi-hyphenate stars don’t just act; they write, direct, produce, and even shape the kind of cinema that inspires generations. From taking charge behind the camera to creating powerful scripts, these actors are redefining what it means to be a true artist in the film industry.

Aamir Khan

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T122016-815

Aamir Khan’s reputation as Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist” comes from his rare ability to master both acting and direction. From delivering groundbreaking performances in Dangal, PK, and Lagaan to directing the cult classic Taare Zameen Par, Aamir has proven that cinema, for him, is a complete craft. His approach to filmmaking continues to influence generations of storytellers and performers.

Richa Chadha 

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T121714-587

Richa Chadha has carved a niche for herself with her bold performances and equally bold choices behind the camera. With her banner, Pushing Buttons Studios, co-founded with Ali Fazal, she is creating space for unique, socially relevant stories. As a writer, Richa is working on 'Aakhri Somwaar', and as a producer, she is committed to bringing authenticity and representation to Indian storytelling.

Alia Bhatt

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T121830-702

Alia Bhatt has seamlessly transitioned from being one of the most celebrated actors of her generation to a visionary producer. Through her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, she champions meaningful content, starting with Darlings, which marked her debut as a producer. Balancing stardom with creative entrepreneurship, Alia is setting a new precedent for women in the industry.

Adivi Sesh

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T121634-234

Adivi Sesh is one of the finest examples of an actor who writes his own destiny, quite literally. Known for his intelligent storytelling and gripping screen presence, Sesh has written and starred in several acclaimed films like Goodachari and Major. His ability to balance commercial appeal with strong writing makes him one of the most thoughtful and self-driven talents in Indian cinema today.

Randeep Hooda

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T121927-953

Randeep Hooda’s creative depth runs far beyond his intense on-screen performances. The versatile actor recently turned director, writer, and producer for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, showcasing his dedication to authentic storytelling and historical accuracy. His commitment to every aspect of filmmaking makes him one of the most complete artists in Indian cinema today.

Farhan Akhtar

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T121757-148

Few in the industry can claim versatility like Farhan Akhtar. An accomplished director, writer, producer, and actor, Farhan redefined contemporary Bollywood with films like Dil Chahta Hai and Don. As an actor, he delivered memorable performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rock On!!, while as a filmmaker, he continues to set benchmarks for storytelling that blend emotion and modernity.

Ajay Devgn

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T122217-251

Ajay Devgn’s evolution from an action hero to a filmmaker has been remarkable. With directorial ventures like Shivaay and Runway 34, and a strong production slate under Ajay Devgn FFilms, he continues to shape compelling narratives while maintaining his superstardom. His ability to juggle both creative and commercial sensibilities makes him one of Bollywood’s most strategic talents.

Also read: Nita Ambani looks elegant in white at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, cheers for Team India with Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-03-T122143-398

Samantha has been a trailblazer in South cinema, not just with her acting prowess but also as a producer. Through her production house, Oh! Baby Pictures has back stories that resonate with women and celebrate individuality. Her choices reflect both passion and purpose, positioning her as one of the most empowered voices in the industry today.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived ca
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE