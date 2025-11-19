From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

Gen Z stars like Aaman Devgan, Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khattar, Abhay Verma, and Ahaan Panday are redefining winter fashion with effortless silhouettes, minimal layering, classic jackets, hoodies, and statement basics, making winter style chic, simple, and inspiring.

As winter sets in, Gen Z’s rising stars are offering a fresh take on seasonal style. From Aaman Devgan, Ahaan Pandey, to Vedang Raina and other new talents, this young generation is redefining winter dressing with effortless silhouettes, clean lines, and modern layering. Their approach is simple yet impactful, making them the perfect source of inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their winter wardrobe.

1. Aaman Devgan

Simple yet impactful, Aaman Devgan nails the winter fashion look in this black jacket. Aaman has always been an advocate of minimal yet chic fashion choices, and your winter wardrobe is incomplete without a black jacket.

2. Vedang Raina

You can never go wrong with a hoodie. Vedang Raina looks absolutely handsome in this whole plain hoodie look, which is a staple in everybody's winter fashion wardrobe.

3. Ishaan Khattar

Ishan Khattar never misses an opportunity to impress us with his fashion-forward choices. He makes any fashion look effortless and irresistible. This simple sweater shirt is a must in your winter wardrobe this season.

4.Abhay Verma

The mandatory thick jacket is a necessity for winter, and Abhay Verma looks adorably cute in this jacket-clad look. Paired with those white goggles and the striking backdrop, he proves fashion is all about basics.

5. Ahaan Panday:

The classic buttoned jacket is timeless when it comes to winter fashion. Ahaan Panday keeps it neat in this bearded jacket look set to inspire Gen Zs this winter.