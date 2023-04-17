Search icon
From aam panna to jaljeera: Summer drink recipes to beat the heat

Here`s a selection of summertime beverages that you simply must try.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Picture: Pexels

In order to beat the heat as we embrace summer, let's rehydrate and restore our bodies with some of the best summer drinks. Here`s a selection of summertime beverages that you simply must try.

AAM PANNA

A cool summer beverage composed of raw mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves. Aam Panna is a popular Indian drink that is both energising and refreshing. It aids in resisting the sweltering heat and quickly hydrates you.

Ingredients

  • Green mangoes 500 gm
  • Sugar 1/2 cup
  • Salt 2 tsp
  • Kala namak (black rock salt) 2 tsp
  • Roasted and powdered cumin seeds 2 tsp
  • Finely chopped mint leaves 2 Tbsp
  • Water 2 cups

Method

Boil the mangoes till they become soft inside, and the skin gets discoloured. When cool enough to handle, remove the skin and squeeze the pulp out of the mangoes. Mix all the ingredients together, blend, and add 2 cups of water. Put some ice in the glasses and pour the Panna over them.

ICED JALJEERA

An energising beverage filled with flavour. Serve cold to instantly cool you off!

Ingredients:

  • Tamarind Pulp 125 Gram
  • Mint Leaves 3 tbsp
  • Ground Cumin 1/2 tsp
  • Ground Cumin, roasted 3/4 tsp
  • Grated Jaggery 50 gram
  • Black Salt 4 tsp
  • Ginger Salt (Gourmet Flavoured Salt), Grated 1 tbsp
  • Lemon Juice 3-4 tbsp
  • A pinch of Chilli powder (Kashmiri mirch)
  • Garam Masala 1/2 tsp
  • Water 1/2 litre

Method

For the Jaljeera, add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend it together. Chill overnight. Then strain and freeze it. Garnish the drink with some Boondis and serve.

SATTU SHARBAT

This delicious summertime treat, Sattu Sharbat from Bihar is well-known for its cooling qualities. It has its own variations in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh and is well-liked nationwide.

Ingredients:

  • Chana Sattu, fourth cup
  • Chilled water 4 cups
  • Lemon juice 2 teaspoons
  • Roasted cumin powder, half teaspoon
  • Mint leaves, 2 teaspoons (chopped)
  • Black salt to taste
  • Green chilli, 1 (chopped)
  • Raw mango, 2 teaspoons (grated)

Method:

Add all ingredients to a jug and mix well. Serve in glasses along with some ice cubes. Garnish with more mint leaves.

MANGO LASSI

A fresh approach to the beloved lassi. Mango pulp and creamy yogurt were combined with a tonne of ice.

Ingredients:

  • Curd 125 Ml
  • Iced water 200 ml
  • Ice 8 cubes
  • Mango chopped 1
  • Sugar 1 tbsp
  • A pinch of dried mint

Method:

Whip all the ingredients together in a blender. Serve chilled.

BARLEY WATER

Barley water, an amazing beverage that our ancestors used in their daily diet since the birth of civilization, is an antiquated remedy or an elixir for good health. Barley is a powerful grain that has long been used to prepare cereals, serve as a substitute for rice, and prepare other delicacies that are distinctive to different regional cuisines.

Ingredients:

  • Pearl barley 1/4 cup
  • Water 4 cups
  • A pinch of salt
  • A drizzle of honey (optional)
  • A lemon rind (optional)

Method:

Heat the water and pearl barley in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Add the salt and let it cook on a low flame for 30 minutes. You can muddle the grains a little, using a spoon. Strain it into a glass, tip in a lemon rind, and drizzle with a little honey on top. Let it cool completely. You can also keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and then have it.

